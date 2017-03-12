2017 NCAA Tournament Printable Bracket: Full Schedule, Matchups For All 68 Teams

Basketball fans looking for a printable 2017 NCAA Tournament bracket can find all the information they need right here, including a full schedule and list of matchups for March Madness.

The more than two weeks of conference tournaments have ended on Sunday, and now it’s up to the NCAA selection committee to make the dance card final on the Selection Sunday special. Basketball fans will learn who teams snagged No. 1 seeds, which ones sneaked into the Big Dance and which ones ended up on the outside of the bubble looking in.

The field for the 2017 NCAA Tournament will be announced on Sunday starting at 5:30 p.m. on the CBS Selection Sunday Show. For those looking to follow along and update the bracket as they go, there is a printable NCAA Tournament bracket available below.

Want an empty printable bracket now? Here you go.

Want one with all the teams in it? Come back in a few hours.https://t.co/JqVqFYsmKt pic.twitter.com/dBkx1s8oy6 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 12, 2017

Fans who want to watch the CBS Selection Sunday show live online can find streaming video through March Madness Live.



The full 2017 NCAA Tournament schedule including game times will be added as soon as the games are announced on the Selection Sunday show. While the teams are yet to be filled in, the schedule of the 2017 NCAA Tournament is already known.

The First Four will be played on Tuesday, March 14, and Wednesday, March 15, and the First Round games will be played on Thursday, March 16, and Friday, March 17. The Second Round will follow immediately after, with games on Saturday, March 18, and Sunday March 19.

The Sweet Sixteen games will be played on Thursday, March 23 and Friday, March 24. The Elite Eight games follow on Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26.

The Final Four games will be played on Saturday, April 1, and the final is on Monday, April 3.

There were still a number of unanswered questions heading into Selection Sunday. While one bubble team punched its dance ticket on the final day — with Rhode Island winning the Atlantic 10 Tournament — there were still many question marks including whether the 18-win Syracuse Orange had done enough with wins over Duke and Virginia to make the tournament.

There is also the question of whether the Duke Blue Devils jumped to a No. 1 seed by winning four games in four days to take the ACC Tournament. As The Sporting News noted, the team’s impressive resume and ability to play their best ball at the most important time of the season could likely be enough to overcome their eight losses.

“[H]ere’s the essence of Duke’s case: The Blue Devils have beaten a ton of really good teams,” the report noted. “The win against Notre Dame in the ACC title game was their 13th against a team that will wind up with an at-large bid (assuming bubble teams Wake Forest and Rhode Island wind up with bids, as reasonably expected by most prognosticators).”

The report added that Duke has a good argument that its losses weren’t all that bad, which can help given the fluid nature of the selection committee.

“And here’s the thing with Duke’s eight losses — there are caveats to most of them. We all know that the committee takes injuries and suspensions and absences into account when they’re evaluating teams, right? The problem is, there is no set formula for HOW MUCH they take the absences into account, so it’s impossible to know.”

The full 2017 NCAA Tournament printable bracket as well as the schedule of games and matchups will be added after they are announced.

[Featured Image by Tom Pennington/Getty Images]