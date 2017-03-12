Cavs News and Rumors: Korver’s Absence Extended, Sanders Close to NBA Return?

The latest Cavs news and rumors revolve around Kyle Korver and Larry Sanders. Korver, who is nursing a foot woe, will likely need to miss one more week of action. Meanwhile, it looks like Sanders is near to an NBA comeback following the injury to Andrew Bogut.

As reported by Cleveland.com, Korver had an MRI recently and the sore foot he is experiencing is caused by a tendon inflammation. It was mentioned that he dealt with this injury several times in the past and according to him, it requires a week to heal. The 35-year-old also revealed that since the start of March, the health issue has been troubling him and it intensified during the Cavs’ two-game series with the Miami Heat.

For the Cavs, this is terrible news. It was just last Thursday when J.R. Smith returned to the lineup from a thumb injury. Now, they have to continue without Korver who already sat out their last two games versus the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic.

Another absentee for the Cavs is forward Kevin Love. The All-Star underwent knee surgery in February and was given a timetable of six weeks.

Back in January, the basketball world was stunned when the news that the Cavs traded for Korver spread. There were great expectations when the deal materialized. So far, the experienced outside gunner is playing well for the champs. In 26 games (one start), he averaged 11.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.

Overall, Korver became more efficient and his numbers improved after joining the Cavs. He is a great fit that is why his absence is heartbreaking news for Cleveland, especially with the playoffs just a month away.

In other Cavs news, point guard Kay Felder, who was selected with the 54th pick in 2016, is back to the main roster following his stint with the Canton Charge. Perhaps Korver’s injury is the reason why they recalled him.

During Felder’s first run with the Cavs, he averaged four points, one rebound, and 1.3 assists, in nearly 10 minutes of action per game. The 21-year-old was one of the backups of Kyrie Irving.

Meanwhile, in Cavs rumors, Sanders might be close to making his NBA comeback a reality. According to reports, a deal is in reach, although there are a few problems that must be addressed. His addition would again put the champs in the news since it will be the fifth significant roster move accomplished this 2017.

The Cavs’ need for a player at the no. 5 position was again highlighted when Bogut suffered a fractured tibia in his debut. Surgery is not needed although he is out for the remainder of the season. It is believed that waiving him is the top option.

Bogut’s injury gave birth to numerous rumors. There were names mentioned of free agent big men that can replace him, and Sanders was among them. The 28-year-old last stepped on an NBA court in the 2014-15 season. Following this, he left to focus on solving his personal problems.

What Sanders can provide to the Cavs is rebounding and rim protection. He excelled in these when he was with the Milwaukee Bucks. These are also what Cleveland is looking for since last year’s offseason when it was linked to good shot blockers.

As of this moment, it is uncertain if Sanders is on the Cavs’ list. Another name that is in rumors is Jared Sullinger, who is available after an unforgettable stint with the Toronto Raptors.

Cavs news and rumors are expected to pick up with the deadline of adding players approaching. There are still prominent names on the market who could be signed to fill gaps in the team.

