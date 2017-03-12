Khloe Kardashian ‘Photoshopped to Death’ As Lamar Odom Fights Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has been criticized for her looks again. She posted a picture of herself on Women’s Day and got trolled immediately. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looked very slim in the picture and her face was different too and the fans noticed.

#InternationalWomensDay ❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 8, 2017 at 8:40pm PST

One of the fans said: “photoshopped to death????”.

A fan criticized for posting such a picture to celebrate women’s day. “Yeah coz posting heavily photoshopped pics of yourself really celebrates how far women have come.”

Another said: “Unrecognizable from 10 years ago.”

“So many Natural beautiful women…..this is not one.”

Another was a bit cautious with the praise: “Beautiful now don’t do anything else to your face ITS Perfect.”

It’s clear that Khloe Kardashian is never going to be able to get away from her critics. For some, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is an inspiration given her “body revolution”. She says she had a very unhealthy relationship with food and was able to overcome it successfully. However, it didn’t happen overnight. Khloe was saddened by her divorce with Lamar Odom and like most people, found solace in food. For a long time, Khloe Kardashian had been called the Kardashian family’s “fat one”. But it all changed when she took matters into her hands.

“I was going through my divorce, and I just really needed an outlet. I had turned to food and had an unhealthy relationship with food my whole life, and I was like, ‘Food has never helped me lose weight,'” she told Health.

Khloe Kardashian said the change in her body didn’t happen without the focus needed for it. Khloe was disappointed that people around her didn’t stop talking about her body and that caused her a lot of anxiety. Khloe went on to talk about how she took Gunnar Peterson’s help and that changed her life. “So I joined Equinox, and I would go there and put my headphones on and get on the elliptical or the stairs, and no one would bother me or ask me questions — because even at Starbucks, I would get ‘I’m sorry…’ I would watch The Real Housewives or something mindless, and I felt like all the stress I was under, all the paparazzi — I blocked out all that noise. I escaped there, and as a by-product, I started losing weight. Then I thought, ‘OK, I’m gonna call a trainer, and Gunnar Peterson has been a family friend of ours.’ He changed my body.”

Despite all the hard work she put in, Khloe would still get a lot of negative response from people around her. She said people told her she wasn’t losing weight quickly enough and each time she posted pictures of her weight loss online, she would get a lot of criticism from people. But it looks like Khloe Kardashian has finally learned to not care about it all.

Even though Khloe Kardashian is divorced from her ex-husband Lamar Odom, they are always in the news for some reason or another. Recently Radar Online reported that Khloe’s current boyfriend Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom had a nasty showdown. “Khloe arranged for the guys to meet at her home a few weeks ago because she wants to stay on good terms with Lamar and thought he and Tristan would keep things civilized,” said an insider. However, it didn’t go too well and the two ended up fighting with each other.

“She didn’t count on how snarky and hostile Lamar was going to be, plus how super-protective Tristan acted in return,” said the insider.

“Lamar’s friends had to pull them off each other once things got really bad. Khloe now realizes they can’t be in the same room ever again.”

Do you think Khloe Kardashian has had plastic surgery? Do you think she and Lamar Odom are going to be back together? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images]