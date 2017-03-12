Kim Kardashian Wore White To Present Friends’ Award At Family Equality Gala

Kim Kardashian wore white to present her friends with an award at the Family Equality Council’s Impact Awards gala on Saturday night. The reality star accessorized with a faux lip ring and hoop earrings.

Kim Kardashian wore a white, strapless gown by Rick Owens on Saturday evening, showing off her famous curves for the Family Equality Council’s Impact Awards gala.

So honored to give the family impact award tonight to the man who believed in me from day 1, Jon Murray of Bunim Murray prods #ImpactAwards pic.twitter.com/35Hw3ohrJm — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 12, 2017

The reality star’s figure-hugging dress left little to the imagination when Kardashian took to the podium to present her friends with an Impact Award.

The Family Equality Council’s Impact Awards gala was an event to recognize individuals and corporations who have made exceptional contributions to support LGBTQ families.

Kim Kardashian was there to present her friends, the creator of The Real World, Jonathan Murry, and his longtime partner, Harvey Reese, with an award.

Oh and I love my Rick Owens dress I’m wearing tonight???????? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 12, 2017

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians beauty took to Snpachat after the awards gala to say that she was “honored” to be a presenter at the event.

“Tonight I was so honored to give the family impact award to the man who believed in me from day 1.”

The reality star avoided the red carpet and entered the Beverly Wilshire Hotel through a private entrance, according to E! News.

During her speech, Kim made sure to let the audience know that Season 13 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired Sunday night.

“Harvey was running a chain of retail stores and Jon had just finished filming a pilot for a reality show on MTV called The Real World. Harvey had serious doubts that a reality show would be successful but thought Jon was cute so decided to give it a shot anyway.”

“Since that initial meeting, Jon has gone on to produce some of the most successful reality shows in history, including Project Runway, Road Rules, Bad Girls Club, Born this Way and my personal fave: Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Season thirteen, tomorrow night, don’t miss it.”

Season 13 of KUWTK premieres this Sunday, March 12 at 9/8c on E! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 9, 2017 at 3:44pm PST

The gala was hosted by American Horror Story actress Sarah Paulson.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards also made an appearance at the Family Equality Council’s Impact Awards gala.

Party time with @carnie68 #rhobh #lovebitesbycarnie A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18) on Mar 11, 2017 at 10:42pm PST

Kardashian has always been a public advocate for LGBTQ rights.

After gay marriage was legalized in the United States in 2015, Kim applauded President Obama for making the necessary changes to the law that the government needed to make, according to Daily Mail.

“This is such a huge step forward in our country’s fight for civil rights and I hope that today this will give hope to so many young people across the country.” “We’ve never had a president so supportive of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community and today I am proud to be an American!! I’m so happy that our country is making history and moving forward.”

The 36-year-old has also been publicly supportive of her former stepfather, Bruce Jenner, who transitioned into Caitlyn Jenner over the last few years.

Kim’s husband Kanye West, 39, has also been an advocate for LGBTQ equality.

Jenner has previously stated that Kim has been “by far the most accepting” of the family and “the easiest to talk about it.”

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]