How Conor McGregor Can Beat Floyd Mayweather: Experts Weigh In

Floyd Mayweather has issued his most direct challenge to Conor McGregor. The undefeated boxing champion declared that he would come out of retirement to fight the UFC champion. It was a definitive statement- a gauntlet thrown down- yet McGregor and his team seem unwilling to pick it up.

“We don’t need to waste no time. We need to make this happen quickly.” Mayweather said, as Inquistr previously reported.

There are many who believe that Conor McGregor doesn’t have a chance against ‘Money’ Mayweather which could be why he’s dodging the fight.

Hardcore boxing fans are laughing at the mere idea of the match up mainly because Conor has never boxed professionally before. The rules for boxing in the octagon and boxing in the ring are completely different.

When you take out the possibility of kicks and other MMA maneuvers, Mcgregor will be at a distinct disadvantage against Floyd. He’ll eat leather, no two ways about it.

But there are some who believe in McGregor’s chances. One voice of support for Conor comes from an unlikely source, his rival in the UFC, Nate Diaz.

In a recent interview Diaz said that McGregor’s “amateur style” could end up being an advantage against Floyd Mayweather.

“[McGregor’s] got an amateur style, where he’s got the good movement and punches for six, eight minutes,” Diaz said, as reported by The Washington Post.

“Anybody can be good for … six, seven minutes — anybody — and they all have that puncher’s chance,” Diaz added. “But ready to go round after round and he’s gonna be a hard person to get a hold of, so it’s gonna be rough one.”

But it looks like odds-makes disagree with Diaz’s claims that Conor has a hope in hell of beating Floyd Mayweather. As The Washington Post reports, when it comes to a potential Mayweathe-McGregor bout, Mayweather is the clear favorite at -2250 based on on the betting site Bovada. On the other hand McGregor is considered the underdog at +950.

Even Diaz had to admit the whole thing smells like an empty marketing ploy

“I think it’s a big publicity stunt,” Diaz added Wednesday.

Other experts say that while the smart money is on Mayweather in the ring, McGregor might be able to take advantage of Floyd’s two retirement. If Mayweather is rusty, Conor has a chance.

“What if Mayweather, who will not have boxed for the best part of two years by the time he could conceivably meet McGregor, showed a split-second of rustiness and McGregor landed a clean punch? Would ‘Money’ be able to wear it?,” writes Jack de Menezes for The Independent

“My money is on Mayweather, but there’s only one way we’ll find out the answer to these questions.”

It’s true, the only way to answer all of this speculation about Conor’s abilities vs Mayweather’s is for them to strap on the gloves and get in the ring.

But, despite Mayweather’s big claims about coming out of retirement, it still isn’t clear whether that’s ever going to happen.

At least the Nevada State Athletic Commission isn’t standing in the way of this superstar bout happening in Las Vegas. As USA Today reports, the commission’s director, has given the potential Mayweather McGregor bout the all clear to happen in Vegas.

“That’s certainly a fight that we would approve and have in Vegas,” Bennett said. “Who wouldn’t want to regulate the two best fighters at 150 pounds in their respective unarmed combat fields? Mayweather’s a phenomenal fighter, and so is McGregor. Sure, that’s a fight we would approve.”

RELATED POSTS ON INQUISITR

Ultimate Fighting Championship Diss: Floyd Mayweather Calls Out Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather Dares Conor McGregor To A Fight: Why Does Conor Seem Unwilling?

Floyd Mayweather Calls Conor McGregor A ‘B***h’ — Will They Ever Really Fight?

Conor McGregor PPV Interview Focuses On Mayweather Match, But Dana White Says Without UFC Promotion Match Would Be ‘Epic Fall’

Floyd Mayweather Attacks Conor McGregor’s Net Worth: It Doesn’t Go Well

[Featured Images by Ezra Shaw, Michael Reaves/Getty Images]