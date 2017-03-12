Malik Obama Tweets Debunked Image Of Barack’s Kenya Birth Certificate

While he is no longer POTUS, Barack Obama can’t seem to escape the speculation that he wasn’t actually born in the United States.

Per Snopes, his half-brother Malik Obama reignited speculation that Barack was born in Kenya and not in the United States by tweeting an image alleged to be the Kenya birth certificate of the former POTUS. The picture of the alleged birth certificate Malik shared on Twitter on March 9 claims Barack was actually born in Mombasa, Kenya.

Daily Mail refers to Malik as “malicious” and “attention-seeking,” in response to his decision to share the alleged birth certificate along with a series of bizarre and angry tweets declaring his support to Donald Trump.

As both Daily Mail and Snopes point out, the one problem with the alleged Kenya birth certificate of Barack Obama is the fact that it isn’t the first time it surfaced on the internet. Malik isn’t showing the internet something it hasn’t already seen once before.

The image alleged to be Barack Obama’s Kenya birth certificate shared by Malik first surfaced on the Internet almost 10 years ago, in 2009. The Kenya birth certificate was bunked as a forgery almost immediately. Most speculated the forged birth certificate was a creation from those who propagated the conspiracy theory that Barack Obama was never qualified to be POTUS as he was not a natural-born American.

The Kenya birth certificate Malik shared on Twitter a few days ago, claims that Barack Hussein Obama II was born in a city on the east coast of Kenya called Mombasa. One of the biggest problems with the information on the birth certificate is that Barack’s paternal side of the family lives hundreds of miles to the west of where he was alleged to have been born. There were also a number of historians that came forward, Snopes note, that specialized in African history and were able to point out a number of detailed to confirm the certificate was a forgery and a hoax.

Snopes goes on to speculate the timing of Malik reposting the birth certificate already confirmed to be forgery as an attempt to discredit Barack. Given the fact that Malik claims to support Donald Trump, it makes sense that he would want to discredit his half-brother who many believe is the leader of an opposition to Donald Trump’s agenda as President.

In addition to retweeting the forged birth certificate, Malik also shared a tweet declaring himself the “Thot Patrol General” to President Donald Trump.

I stopped being the first brother of the United States and became Thot Patrol General for President Trump. God is Great! — Malik Obama (@ObamaMalik) March 8, 2017

Malik Obama has also spent the last few days slamming various journalists and news stories that have posted any variation of Malik being bitter or confirming the birth certificate isn’t real.

Gon peel that onion folks. And I don't need crooked, dishonest, and TOTALLY CORRUPT JOURNALISTS to help me. — Malik Obama (@ObamaMalik) March 10, 2017

As those who followed Donald Trump during his presidential campaign know, the current POTUS was not shy about accusing Barack of not being born in the United States. In September of last year, however, Donald Trump sung a different tune. After years of lashing out at Obama and insisting he wasn’t born in the United States, Trump back peddled.

“President Barack Obama was born in the United States, period. Now we all want to get back to making America strong and great again.”

Did Malik think anyone would believe the Kenya birth certificate alleged to be that of his half-brother Barack Obama was real? Does Obama’s half-brother really believe his brother was born in Kenya? More importantly, what made him decide to share the image – which has been confirmed to be a forgery – now? Share your thoughts on the birth certificate alleged to confirm Barack Obama was born in a city in Kenya in the comment’s section with us which can be found down below.

[Featured Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]