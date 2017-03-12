Powerball Results 3/11/17: No Grand Prize Winners, Jackpot Swells To $123 Millio

The Saturday night, March 11, $106 million Powerball drawing produced no jackpot winners, rolling the March 15 jackpot over to at least $123 million.

A single-game winner in next Wednesday’s game will have the option of walking away with a cash option prize of $72.7 million. The winning numbers in Saturday night’s game (white) were 1-26-41-50-57. The Red Powerball number was 11 and the winning Power Play number was 2.

In addition to there being no overall jackpot game winner, no player matched the give white ball numbers needed to net a prize of $1 million.

Meanwhile, Indiana lottery officials have indicated the winner of last month’s $435.3 million Powerball drawing has stepped forward to claim the winnings. Lottery spokesman Dennis Rosebrough announced that a press conference is scheduled for Monday, though it’s not known if the actual winner of the Feb. 22 drawing will speak or merely a representative.

The $435.3 million prize is the 10th largest in the game’s history and has a lump sum payment of $263.5 million.

The record jackpot was the $1.6 billion won by a group of three of workers from Tennessee in January of last year. Later that same year, a player from New Hampshire player won a jackpot of $478 million.

There were also no grand prize winners in the Wednesday, March 8, drawing when the jackpot was at $86 million.

The winning numbers were 23-33-42-46-59 with a Red Powerball Power number of 4 and a Power Play number of 2.

There were also no players who all five white numbers needed to win $1 million either.

Powerball drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time. Powerball is offered in 44 States, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. Players select five white numbers from (1 to 69) and one red ball (1 to 26) Tickets cost $2 each.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot also keeps growing, and now stands at $119 million with a cash payment option payment of $70 million for the March 14 drawing.

There were no grand prize winners in last Friday’s $106 million game when the winning numbers were 26-38-42-58-70 with a Gold Mega Ball winning number of 5 and a megaplier of 5.

There was one player from Ohio who matched all five white numbers to win a prize of $1 million. The player did not play the megaplier, which could have increased the winnings to $5 million.

The Tuesday, March 7 game also yielded no grand prize winner in the $94 million game. The winning numbers that night were 3-30-45-53-68 with a gold mega ball number of 11 and a mealier of 3.

There were two players who matched all five white ball numbers, with the winning tickets being sold in New Hampshire and Ohio. Neither of those players played the megalier, which would have increased winnings to $3 million.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. Five balls are drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 75; the Mega ball is drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 15. The odds of winning the jackpot is 1 in 259 million.

Like Powerball, Mega Millions is played in 44 states, plus the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $1 each.

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]