‘Star Wars Episode 8’ Rumor: Finn’s ‘Rogue One’ Link, Medieval Fight With Phasma

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi will serve as a venue for the long-awaited confrontation between Finn (John Boyega) and Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie), as per the latest buzz about the film.

It is said that they will engage in a battle in the highly-anticipated sequel that will be made more epic as the two are much stronger than they were in Star Wars: Episode 7 – The Force Awakens.

Pop culture insider Emergency Awesome says that in The Last Jedi footage shown at the Disney shareholder meeting last week, one of the moments there saw Finn donning a First Order uniform as part of an undercover mission for the Resistance.

He appears to have infiltrated a Star Destroyer where he is found by Phasma. In the Star Wars: Episode 8 clip, the First Order commander was shown standing behind the unsuspecting former Stormtrooper preparing to stop him.

This moment will reportedly lead to an intense showdown between the two in Star Wars: Episode 8. Captain Phasma is keen on taking this traitor down, especially after how he tricked her in the final act of The Force Awakens.

For this exciting The Last Jedi battle, Captain Phasma comes prepared with a brand new “killer” weapon. According to Making Star Wars, she will wield some sort of spear or staff, making her look more of a medieval warrior in Star Wars: Episode 8.

Well-known YouTuber and Star Wars tipster Mike Zeroh believes that Finn and Captain Phasma’s Star Wars: Episode 8 clash might go on a while and will lead to the latter removing her helmet to reveal her face before piercing her enemy with the spear.

Captain Phasma’s entrance in the Star Wars franchise was heavily marketed back when Star Wars: Episode 7 was still being promoted. She did not do much in that film, which disappointed fans who felt she was a bit oversold especially after how easily she was compromised when all hell broke loose in The Force Awakens.

As it turns out, Disney and Lucasfilm have plans to develop Captain Phasma into a more dangerous force of evil. Seeing her fight with a spear will definitely make for a badass representation of the character.

As for Finn, the Star Wars: Episode 8 footage suggests that he will be more involved in the missions of the Resistance. Boyega has undergone intense training for his role in the film and has revealed in the past that he did a lot of fighting in The Last Jedi.

However, the movie is said to also explore the Force-inclined side of Finn. Many feel like there are more layers to the character than meets the eye. According to Emergency Awesome, Finn could be Force-sensitive too, but not in the way Rey (Daisy Ridley) is.

According to him, Finn’s connection to the Force is comparable to that of the Guardian of the Whills, Chirrut Imwe (Donnie Yen), a fan-favorite character from “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

In this spinoff film, the blind warrior showed that he can interact with the Force. It appears that he can summon it, but not as profoundly as Rey could. For Chirrut, the Force acts more of a protective or defensive element during combat.

This is believed to be how the Force will work for Finn in Star Wars: Episode 8. It is also reportedly the reason Finn lasted longer than fans expected in a fight against a trained Force user like Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) in Star Wars: Episode 7 accounting for the fact that the Knights of Ren leader is yet to fully master it.

Additionally, Emergency Awesome says that the “awakening” sensed by Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) in Star Wars: Episode 7 is not just about Rey, but also about Finn breaking from the grasp of the First Order.

Like all other First Order Stormtroopers, Finn was conditioned since his formative years to obey and oblige to the First Order only. The fact that he managed to escape such intense form of brainwashing suggests he is someone special.

Some would like to believe that Finn has Force capabilities and that they will develop in the film over time as he learns more about them. Should this be the case, this adds weight to the reports that Star Wars: Episode 8 will explore the makings of the Force and how it can be utilized.

The Last Jedi is also said to dig deep into the Force mythology when it fleshes out the enigmatic Snoke, who believes both the light and the dark side of the Force are equally important.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi hits the cinemas December 15.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm and Disney]