WWE Rumors: Six Biggest ‘WrestleMania’ Rumors Right Now – Very Short Main Event

In three weeks, WWE will put on its greatest show of the year and that will be WrestleMania 33 from Orlando. A number of matches have been confirmed and set in stone over the last week, but there is so much more to come for the seven-hour event. As time begins to grow shorter until the ultimate pay-per-view of 2017, rumors are swirling more than ever and some of them will bring excitement while others may bring anger.

There truly is so much that could happen before the pay-per-view in three weeks, and that is why the rumors are running wild. WWE is going to solidify things this week on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live, but there will still be questions that need to be answered.

With three weeks to go, here are the top six rumors flying around right now about WrestleMania 33.

The SmackDown Tag Team Titles won’t be defended

For a few weeks now, anything to do with the SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles has been cast aside and not featured at all. On the most recent episode, announcers kept promoting that they would reveal the status of the tag division, but it didn’t end up happening on the show.

As reported by Wrestling Inc., there was an eight-man dark match happened off-camera which saw American Alpha team with Rhyno and Heath Slater to defeat The Ascension and Breezango. One would think there would be time for them on the 7-hour WrestleMania 33, but as of now, there is nothing going on.

Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar will main event WrestleMania 33

Despite the fact that Goldberg has wrestled a grand total of fewer than 10 minutes in the last 12 years, he is the current Universal Champion. With him recently winning the title, his match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 is now for the belt and is expected to go on as the main event to close out the show.

Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar will be a very short match

Now, despite it being the main event, Cageside Seats is reporting of rumors that the match will not be a grand spectacle. In fact, it is rumored that the match will last no longer than five to seven minutes at the very most and there really won’t be a lot to finish out this series.

Roman Reigns will defeat The Undertaker

Years ago, it was made official that “The Streak” was over, but The Undertaker’s dominance at WrestleMania has continued to shine through. This year, he will end up facing Roman Reigns and all that needs to be done is for the promotion to make it official, but the end result will likely make a lot of people angry.

Sports Keeda is reporting that this is the time for Reigns to take that next step and become the ultimate superstar that the company has wanted him to be. With that, a loss to The Undertaker will not help push him up that ladder.

The SmackDown Women’s Title Match could include lots of surprises

Alexa Bliss will not only have to defend her title at WrestleMania 33, but she will have to defend it against any woman on the SmackDown Live roster. That list includes some former champions and legends as well, but it could also bring about some surprises as well.

One India is reporting that the company is hoping Naomi be healthy enough by then to compete and that Eva Marie’s schedule could be cleared up for her to appear. There are still rumors swirling about past names returning and they could include Kelly Kelly, Victoria, and others.

Nia Jax will not be added to the Raw Women’s Title Match

As seen this past week on Monday Night Raw, Sasha Banks earned a spot in the Raw Women’s Title match at WrestleMania 33, but that may be where things end. WWE Insiders is reporting that Nia Jax is not going to be included and it will not be a Fatal 4-Way as has been rumored for months now.

The day after Banks was added to the match, Jax even tweeted about being left on the outside and looking in.

WrestleMania 33 is going to be a huge spectacle for WWE and Orlando, but what exactly is going to happen at the event? Many of the things that will take place will not be known until that actual day of April 2, but the matches and full card will be set in stone by that day. For now, there are still three weeks to go and that means a lot of rumors and uncertainty that will likely change numerous times before the big day.

