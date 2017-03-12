Little Mix Performance Good But “Too Raunchy” For Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards should be about the kids but parents are not too happy about Little Mix’s great, but too sexy performance.

British girl group Little Mix has steadily climbed the fame ladder since their victory in The X Factor UK in 2011 and this time, they add yet another accolade from the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards (KCA) in their long list of awards. Little Mix takes home the Favorite Global Music Star Award gong at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles, which BBC reports is their first KCA. Prior to this global act award, Little Mix was first nominated at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards for Favorite UK Band in 2012, which then went to One Direction.

Little Mix fans all over the world took to social media their celebration about Little Mix’s first KCA. In fact, a lot of people found the award well-deserved as Little Mix takes to the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards stage a high-tempo dance routine of two of their hit songs, “Shout Out To My Ex” and “Touch.”

YESSSS!! @LittleMix WON!! ???????? We are so happy for you all. And that performance ???????? pic.twitter.com/4zC2ibnhSS — Nickelodeon UK (@NickelodeonUK) March 12, 2017

Hollywood Life details Little Mix’s performance at the Kids’ Choice Awards stage, which highlighted their matching black and orange outfits and astounding vocals and dance moves.

But alongside the many praises that Little Mix has got for their explosive performance at the Kids Choice Awards, a couple of people are unhappy that a girl group who can make music videos that are too sexual for their market can win a children-centric awards.

Talking to The Mirror via The Sun, singer Faye Tozer from the 90s band Steps says that although his son is a fan of Little Mix, he sometimes would get uncomfortable watching their music videos, which can get too sexy.

Their new video is too raunchy for my little boy. My little boy gets embarrassed, their new video is too raunchy for him to handle.

Tozer also alludes to how Little Mix isn’t as family friendly as other bands, which is a little problematic since this kind of group can win in Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards.

I’m glad that we are from a band which is so family friendly.

If you’ve previously heard Little Mix’s “Shout Out To My Ex” and “Touch,” you’ll notice that they slightly tweaked the lyrics for their kid-friendly crowd at the Kids Choice Awards. But then again, is tweaking the lyrics like that change the fact that Little Mix isn’t as family-friendly as some parents would like them to be?

In fact, the two of the Little Mix members Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirwall, and Leigh-Ann Pinnock came into the Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards in rather skimpy clothes (guess which two we found too sexy for our kids).

KCAs with my queens ❤️ xjesyx pic.twitter.com/pcwjLZDbQ9 — Little Mix (@LittleMix) March 12, 2017

But the Little Mix couldn’t care less about these negative comments about their group and takes to social media their happiness about their first Kids Choice Award and appreciation to their fans.

Mixers you are legit the most amazing fans EVER! A force to be reckoned with! ????❤ thank you so much for this! ???????? x the girls pic.twitter.com/Plzn9HtkLW — Little Mix (@LittleMix) March 12, 2017

Our very first KCA we cannot thank you guys enough for winning this for us! You guys are the reason we do what we do.. and we hope to keep inspiring you through our music! We adore you all so bloody much! And we just want to say sorry for missing everyone at the show last night! We hope to see you guys soon! #FavouriteGlobalMusicStar ????????????????????????❤❤ A post shared by Little Mix (@littlemix) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:44pm PST

[Featured image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]