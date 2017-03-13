Gwyneth Paltrow Does This Every Day To Get Those Toned And Taut Abs

It’s clear that Gwyneth Paltrow is obsessed with health and fitness. The 44-year-old actress showed off her abs on the cover of Women’s Health. She showed off her taut and tight abs in a red one-shoulder two-piece bikini. In another photo, she’s seen sporting a navy blue bikini with white panels.

The Goop CEO spoke to the magazine about health and beauty, and being slammed for sharing some of her tips. Paltrow made headlines when she recommended vaginal steaming or placing jade eggs into your vagina. Paltrow explains the reason why she offers her nutty health advice.

“When I find something I think works, I like to share it with people,” she said.

Gwyneth doesn’t care if she gets judged for offering health advice, whether through an interview or on her website.

“When you’re at the forefront of something that’s new, people can get really reactive: ‘This is crazy! Why are you doing this?'” she said. “Then, five years later, everyone’s fine with it. It’s a blessing to be liberated from the chains of other people’s perceptions of you. It’s part of wellness, working at that. I’ve gotten to a point where I like myself. I do my best as a person. I also have nothing to hide.”

According to AOL.com, Goop now has supplements. Paltrow explained the inspiration behind her new products.

“I think women in modern society don’t feel very well,” she continued. “The number one thing women say is, ‘I’m exhausted and I don’t know why!’ I want to get to the bottom of why that is. The supplements were born out of that impulse: I want to feel well, I want my friends to feel well, I want my readers to feel well.”

The reason why the actress looks so fit and healthy these days is because she exercises every day. She makes working out a routine in her daily routine.

“I like feeling good, and I know I feel my best when I exercise,” she said. “But it depends on the day – I definitely don’t always feel like doing it. I’ve made it a habit, just like brushing your teeth. That’s how you have to look at it. … You can’t bottle a great workout.”

But you can bottle up supplements. The mother-of-two credits her own wellness to eating right and taking supplements. The health magazine notes that Paltrow just finished an eight-day, goat milk only cleanse to fight off parasites in the body, but she admits that she likes to enjoy “baguette-and-cheese-and-red-wine” binges every so often. That’s why Paltrow takes so many supplements and wants to share them with her readers.

“The idea is to boost a (most of the time) nutrient-dense diet with high-quality supplements,” she added. “We’re low in so many nutrients.”

When it comes to working out, Gwyneth said she follows the Tracy Anderson Method, reports People. She’s been a huge supporter of the celebrity personal trainer for years.

“I’ve been a Tracy Anderson fanatic for over a decade, I’m an investor in her company, so yeah, I go every morning,” she says. “I drop the kids at school, work out, go to work.”

In addition to taking supplements and working out regularly, she also sticks to her clean eating diet. Since Paltrow loves her baguette and red wine binges, she will still cheat every so often. But she still likes to start her days with either a green smoothie or a healthy breakfast.

“I have a pretty healthy diet, so when I’m eating processed foods and not watching my alcohol intake, I feel it. But at the same time, you want deliciousness, you want a fun — pleasure!”

Last year, the blonde A-list star shared the workouts that help her get strong arms and toned abs. Two of her go-to moves are v-punches and walking planks, according to Shape Magazine.

