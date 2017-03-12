Drake’s ‘More Life’ Gets A Release Date And A New Teaser Trailer Video [Watch]

Drake has kept fans eagerly awaiting the arrival of his highly anticipated project, More Life, since October, but it looks like the “One Dance” rapper has finally settled on an official release date for the playlist after releasing a short teaser trailer for the project on Saturday.

Drake took to his official Instagram account to unveil the release date for More Life yesterday evening alongside a brief video that includes footage from the European leg of the rapper’s “Boy Meets World” tour. While Drake neglected to offer any detailed information regarding what fans can expect from the project, the rapper did caption his More Life teaser trailer with a simple flower emoji.

???? A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Mar 11, 2017 at 10:51am PST

In the video, Drake can be seen boarding a plane before footage from a few of the European dates of his “Boy Meets World” tour intermittently flash across the screen. The video comes to a close while the phrase, “And more chune for your head top so watch how you speak on my name, you know?” repeats in the background, ending with the official release date, March 18, fading off of the screen.

While there’s currently no word on an official track list for the project, Drake previously teased a new song that is expected to have made the cut for the playlist during his tour stop in Amsterdam in January. According to Word on Road, the song in question appears to feature U.K. artist, Giggs, although neither Giggs nor Drake has confirmed the speculation.

Drake previously hinted at More Life’s arrival during his tour stop in Amsterdam earlier this year, telling concertgoers that the project would be available before his return to the city on February 26th, however, the release was continually pushed back due to a series of production-related issues.

Despite More Life‘s release date currently set for March 18, the rapper recently revealed to concert attendees during his tour stop in Hamburg, Germany that he’s yet to actually finish the highly anticipated project. On March 10, Drake revealed to the crowd that he was on the verge of finishing More Life, noting that he was heading to his hotel after the show to put the finishing touches on his playlist project, Billboard reports.

“I know it’s taken me a while, but I’m going to the hotel tonight to finish this More Life s*** so I can give it to you as soon as possible,” Drake explained to the crowd, which responded with a series of cheers and applause.

While Drake has remained mum regarding what makes his upcoming project a “playlist” versus an actual album, producer Anthony Paul Jefferies, also known as Ninteteen85, recently sat down with Billboard to discuss the nature of Drake’s impending project while also providing insight into the inspiration behind some of his biggest hits, Word on Road reports.

Night 1 #boymeetsworldtour A post shared by Nineteen85 (@nineteen85_) on Jan 29, 2017 at 2:59am PST

“More Life is interesting because this is [Drake] right on the peak of his biggest project yet [with Views]. Doing his biggest tour and still having so many good ideas that he just wants to put out without making it a big ordeal,” he explained. “That’s why he’s trying to call it a playlist because he has a bunch of people in a space, hanging out….He’s so aware of what everybody else is doing musically that he likes to introduce more music and new artists to the rest of the world.”

Currently, it’s unclear whether or not Drake will tease a few snippets of More Life during OVO Sound Radio’s new episode on March 18, although Drake has been known to debut new music via the Apple Music program in the past.

While fans await the arrival of Drake’s impending playlist, fans can still hear Drake as a feature on Nicki Minaj’s latest track, “No Frauds,” alongside fellow Young Money rapper, Lil Wayne.

What do you think of Drake’s teaser trailer for his More Life playlist project?

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]