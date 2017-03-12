Kim Kardashian Dons Faux Lip Ring While Honoring ‘KUWTK’ Producer At LGBTQ Event

Kim Kardashian West sported her latest favorite fashion accessory — a lip ring, while at a gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night. The Keeping up with the Kardashians star was the evening’s presenter at the Family Equality Council’s Impact Awards. Kim K. honored Jonathan Murray, who is the KUWTK executive producer and creator of The Real World. The event’s mission was to recognize individuals and companies who have made outstanding contributions to LGBTQ communities and families, according to Variety.

The 36-year-old also honored Murray’s longtime partner, Harvey Reese, before giving them an award. The reality TV star rocked a sleek and minimal look for the occasion. Kardashian West showed off her famous curves in a strapless white dress and topped her look off with large diamond hoop earrings. The mother of two presented the award with her dark locks pulled back into a low ponytail.

Social Media Reacts To Kardashian’s Lip Ring

Kim K. debuted the lip ring back in February at Kris Jenner’s annual holiday party, right after her controversial Paris robbery. Little sis Khloé Kardashian devoted an entire Snapchat video to her older sister’s outfit and lip accessory as she slowly returned to the spotlight.

“How to die? How dope is my f****** sister? Look at this dress and look at the jewelry. You are a bad a** b****, Kim!”

Many on social media have had mixed reactions in regards to Kim K.’s new lip ring. Regardless, Kim may not rock it for long, as the lip ring is fake. Kim’s new jewelry even inspired West’s niece Penelope, 4, to jump in on the trend. Kourtney shared a photo of herself and her daughter appearing to be asleep while wearing a similar fake lip ring.

So honored to give the family impact award tonight to the man who believed in me from day 1, Jon Murray of Bunim Murray prods #ImpactAwards pic.twitter.com/35Hw3ohrJm — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 12, 2017

In regards to LGBTQ rights, Kim has always been an incredibly vocal advocate. In 2015, shortly after gay marriage was legalized across the U.S., the Keeping up with the Kardashians star took to her blog to applaud then-President Obama for approving the necessary changes to the law. Kardashian has also been famously supportive of her former stepdad Bruce Jenner’s transition into Caitlyn Jenner.

“This is such a huge step forward in our country’s fight for civil rights and I hope that today this will give hope to so many young people across the country… We’ve never had a president so supportive of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community and today I am proud to be an American!! I’m so happy that our country is making history and moving forward.”

After the gala was over, Kim shared her delight in honoring the famed producer with her fans on Snapchat.

“Tonight I was so honored to give the family impact award to the man who believed in me from day 1, Jon Murray.”

Kimberly then ended the night by sharing a sexy snap from her bed, captioning it, “Bedtime.” Kim then added a picture of herself outside the Beverly Wilshire Hotel venue giving a shout out to Rick Owens for her beautiful dress. “Oh and I love my Rick Owens dress I’m wearing tonight.”

Caitlyn, 67, revealed during her 2015 TV interview with Diane Sawyer that Kim’s husband, Kanye West, was a huge source of support for Kim in helping her cope with the change. Kanye said he could be married to the most beautiful woman in the world and have the most beautiful children on earth and that would mean nothing if he could not be true to himself.

Since then, Jenner said Kimberly has been by far the most accepting and the easiest to talk to about her journey.

