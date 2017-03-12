Denver Broncos Roster: Domata Peko, Zach Kerr Agree To Two-Year Contracts

The Denver Broncos roster has already undergone changes early in the new NFL year. Recently, the Broncos added two defensive pieces as the veteran Domata Peko, together with Zach Kerr, head to Denver after both agreed to two-year contracts.

Before joining the Broncos, Peko, a fourth-round pick (123rd overall) in the 2006 NFL Draft, spent his entire career with the Cincinnati Bengals. During his rookie year, he only had one start. Following this, the Bengals trusted him with the starting job. That continued until last season when he had 37 combined tackles, a fumble recovery, and three pass deflections in 16 games.

Bleacher Report opined that there is a possibility Peko will be given a new role by the Broncos because of his age. The former Michigan State Spartan is already 32-years-old and could get less time on the field next season. This would be a challenge for the veteran since he is a key player on defense in his time representing Cincinnati. However, it was mentioned that the depth Denver gets with his acquisition is a “luxury.”

9News’ Mike Klis detailed the two-year pact Peko will have with the Broncos.

Broncos signed DT Domata Peko with 2 year, $7.5 million deal, $3.8 million guaranteed (2017 pay out). Good deal for 33 yrs old. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) March 11, 2017

A reason why Peko is expected to have a lesser role in Denver is Kerr. The fourth-year man out of Delaware is going to Denver as well.

Kerr played all three of his NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He went undrafted in 2014 but found a home in Indy. Unfortunately, the Colts did not try to keep him after their previous campaign and he became a free agent. The good news is, the Broncos quickly took him off the free agency market.

In each of Kerr’s three seasons with the Colts, he saw action in 12 games. The majority of his appearances were off the bench.

If there are those who predict that Peko’s playing time will dwindle due to the presence of Kerr and the other young guys in the team, Klis suggested that both might even start for the Broncos. He believes it will really be beneficial to the defensive line if the two secure the starting jobs.

Don't be surprised if Peko (NT)-Kerr (DE) start, adding 650 pounds, which should help vs. massive OAK O-line twice a year. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) March 11, 2017

This would be an excellent opportunity for both Peko and Kerr. Peko will continue doing what he has done in his entire NFL journey while Kerr can prove that he is a starter in the league.

The agreements with Peko and Kerr are just part of the roster moves the Broncos will execute this 2017 offseason. A few days ago, Denver reached an agreement with offensive tackle Menelik Watson. The 28-year-old came from its AFC West rivals, the Oakland Raiders.

Watson joining the Broncos was seen as a risk for the team because he is injury prone. In three years in the NFL, he only had 22 appearances and missed the entire 2015 season.

It is understandable why the Broncos are gambling by welcoming the likes of Watson, Peko, and Kerr. They are aiming to seize all the opportunities that come their way after a tough 2016 season, which saw them miss the playoffs for the first time in six years.

Denver finished with a 9-7 record in the 2016 NFL season which was not enough for the squad to make it to the postseason. The Broncos entered that year as the reigning champions but they were eliminated early, which led to them failing to defend the title.

The retirement of Peyton Manning had a huge effect on the Broncos and is one of the reasons for their struggles. That is why aside from the signings accomplished, they are linked to the Dallas Cowboys’ Tony Romo. Denver is on top of the list when it comes to the potential landing spots of the veteran passer.

