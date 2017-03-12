WWE Spoilers: Roman Reigns Responds To The Undertaker On ‘Monday Night Raw’

Everyone knew it was coming after the Royal Rumble, so, it isn’t as if it is a huge surprise. Roman Reigns did the unthinkable and stepped up to The Undertaker, and last week on Monday Night Raw, he paid the price for it. Now, he has felt the wrath of the man that WWE fans have missed so much and been challenged to a match at WrestleMania 33. This week on Raw, the “Big Dog” will respond to the challenge as more Mania matches are set.

The official website of WWE has released this week’s preview for Monday Night Raw, and WWE is going full-force into the “Road to WrestleMania” with its build-up. A lot of wheels were set in motion last week, but this week’s episode of Raw will set things in stone.

Enzo Amore & Big Cass battle Cesaro & Sheamus for the right to challenge Raw Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson at WrestleMania

Luke Gallows and Karl Aderson captures the Raw Tag Team Titles from Sheamus and Cesaro months ago. A week ago, the champs took out Enzo Amore and Big Cass in impressive fashion at Fastlane, but both of those teams still want the belts.

This week on Raw, those two teams will face off in bout to determine the number one contenders for the titles. Look for some big-time hitting and high-flying as these two teams fight hard to win their title shot at the biggest pay-per-view of the year.

How will Roman Reigns respond to his intense encounter with the Undertaker?

As recapped by the official website of WWE, The Undertaker showed up on the last Monday Night Raw to show Roman Reigns that this was “his yard.” A stare at the WrestleMania sign and a monstrous chokeslam may not have had any wording behind them, but there was plenty of meaning.

It is now time for Reigns to respond to the confrontation with The Undertaker and let him that he isn’t going away. It’s going to be interesting, not only to see what he says but to see how the fans react to the announcement of the match being made official.

When “The Man” comes around at WrestleMania

The injury that Seth Rollins suffered at the hands of a debuting Samoa Joe is one that could have been much worse, but it may have been bad enough. It is still very possible to keep him off of the card for WrestleMania 33, but he is determined to work as hard as he can to make it back for the PPV.

Triple H doesn’t believe there is any chance of his return, but he knows that it will not be a good time for Rollins even if he does make it back.

Brock Lesnar has us all “shook”

Goldberg winning the WWE Universal Championship from Kevin Owens at Fastlane immediately turned his WrestleMania 33 bout against Brock Lesnar into a title match. Coming out on Raw last week, Goldberg had his new belt with him and he was confronted by his next opponent in a thought-to-be congratulatory moment.

That led to an obliterating F-5, but things ended with Goldberg still standing tall. Fans are hoping the third and final meeting in their series is better than the first two have been.

Will Kevin Owens get “It” before The Show of Shows?

From holding the top title on Raw to fighting his best friend over the United States Championship, Kevin Owens has seen ups and downs these last few weeks. The belt will be on the line at WrestleMania 33 and these two former best friends will brawl. but will Chris Jericho have KO on “The List.”

There is so much more that will be on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, but these are the key selling points this time around. Expect a lot from Brock Lesnar and Goldberg and the break-up of Jeri-KO and the tag title chase, but don’t forget about Roman Reigns. Fans may not be overly thrilled with his match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33, but it is going to happen whether anyone likes it or not.

