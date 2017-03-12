Gameplay And Characters Revealed For ‘Steven Universe’ RPG Game At PAX East

Gameplay mechanics and all eight playable characters are revealed for the new Steven Universe: Save The Light RPG coming to consoles at this week’s PAX East.

Steven Universe has steadily gained a cult following since it was released on the Cartoon Network in 2013. Already on its fourth season, Steven Universe continues to introduce and explore the character of Steven, and his relationships with the gems and the people of Beach City.

Steven Universe saw its first game in 2015, which was the mobile game Steven Universe: Attack the Light.Steven Universe: Attack the Light is a turn-based RPG for iOS, Android, and Kindle devices, which retailed for $2.99. The Steven Universe spin-off game, apparently, resonated well with fans and non-fans that a new Steven Universe game—for the consoles, this time—started its production.

Gematsuchecks out PAX East 2017 this weekend and Cartoon Network Games confirmed the newest Steven Universe game entitled, Steven Universe: Save the Light.

Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar talks about Steven Universe: Save the Light at the video showcased during Cartoon Network Games’ PAX East 2017 presentation.

[Steven Universe: Save the Light] is a sequel to Steven Universe: Attack the Light and Grumpyface has been working at it for a while, I’ve been working with them pretty closely on this game. The game is gonna be an RPG and has 8 playable characters this time and I’ve got to work really closely with [Grumpyface] on the story so I’m really excited about how it’s coming together.

Looking closely at the gameplay footage in the teaser, it looks like Steven Universe: Save the Light will feature the same turn-based combat, with a mix of real-time mechanics in its storytelling. But unlike the older Steven Universe: Attack the Light mobile game, where only Steven, Garnet, Pearl, and Amethyst are playable, the new Steven Universe console game will also let the player add Greg and Connie in the party.

As of now, we still have no idea who are the two other Steven Universe characters that will join the lineup but if we’re guessing, there’s a huge possibility that we’ll be seeing Peridot or Lapis Lazuli in the team.

Cartoon Network Games & Digital Products VP Chris Waldron and Grumpyface’s Chris Graham tell International Business Times that the Steven Universe: Save the Light game will be a “bigger, deeper and more epic adventures designed for consoles.” The game has also been written and designed by Rebecca Sugar to “serve as an entry-point for players unfamiliar with Steven Universe, while also giving super-fans new surprises and insights into the show’s captivating world and lore.”

The official description of Steven Universe: Save the Light reads:

When a mysterious warrior arrives in Beach City and steals a powerful weapon, it’s up to the Crystal Gems to embark on the magical mission to end all magical missions. Steven and the Gems must travel far beyond Beach City, battle an army of creepy creatures, and stop a no-good Prism-snatcher in order to Save the Light!

As of now, we have no concrete release date for Steven Universe: Save the Light but the PlayStation Blog confirmed that the game will arrive on the PS4 this year. No word yet from Microsoft and Nintendo but since the launch video teased a “console release,” we’re expecting this new Steven Universe RPG to release on the Xbox One, and probably the Nintendo Switch, as well.

Steven Universe season 4 also just released a new Stevenbomb on Cartoon Network this weekend entitled “Room for Ruby,” where Garnet and Steven meets Navy, one of the members of the Ruby Squad.

