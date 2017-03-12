‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Almost Bares It All For His Fans

Outlander star Sam Heughan surprised fans by wearing a kilt at the Emerald City Comicon in Seattle last week. At one point, The Scottish Sun reports that Heughan almost bared it all for fans when he gave a twirl in his kilt.

One fan even caught the moment on camera and shared the photo on social media. “Thanks for the kilt twirl at ECCC, Sam!” the fan captioned the image.

Heughan appeared alongside his Outlander co-star Caitriona Balfe. The on-screen lovers arrived at the event to promote the upcoming season of Outlander, which is expected to premiere this summer. When taking the stage to answer questions about the new season, Balfe joked that they usually drink whiskey in Scotland but would settle for coffee in Seattle.

Production for Season 3 has been ongoing in Scotland and South Africa for the past few months. The season is based on Diana Gabaldon’s novel, Voyager, which features Jamie and Claire reuniting after twenty years apart and setting sail for exotic locations around the globe.

With the characters aging, fans were a little worried that the sex scenes would be minimal between Claire and Jamie. Fortunately, Balfe cleared up the matter last month and assured fans that they can expect plenty of racy romps this season.

“Do you think that older people can’t have sex?” Balfe asked fans. “I think if anything, when Jamie and Claire get together again, their love is timeless and who they are inside is timeless.”

According to Culturess, Sam Heughan and Balfe also discussed some developments in the upcoming season of Outlander. The two are in the middle of filming in South Africa and only took time away from their busy schedules to hang out with fans at ECCC. As far as the new season is concerned, Heughan revealed that production should wrap in June and producers are already looking forward to Season 4.

Neither Heughan nor Balfe dished too many details on the coming season. They did promise, however, to share a video of them saying lines from the books that never made it to the show, which should be great.

In addition to his work on Outlander, Heughan has been busy promoting the fine arts in Scotland. Scotsman is reporting that Heughan is actively campaigning for his former arts academy in Scotland, the Royal Conservatoire. The Outlander star graduated from the school and credits the institution for helping him launch his career in television.

“I had a terrific experience at the Royal Conservatoire, being here on the stage is where it all began for me,” he explained. “My training gave me opportunities to work in Scotland, the UK and now in America where I spend a lot of time.”

Heughan continued: “The Royal Conservatoire knows and understands this industry, the teaching staff have great relationships and partnerships with national theatre companies, directors, agents and casting agents.”

The Scottish Sun reports that Heughan went on to admit that his first audition to the school didn’t go as planned. In fact, the actor was rejected and called his audition “very bad.” Despite the setback, Heughan became more determined to gain entrance and reapplied the following year. After a year of hard work, the actor was accepted into the performing arts school and never looked back.

Heughan added that he established a lot of friendships with other actors during his time at the academy and remains in contact with many of them. The school has graduated some top actors in the field, including David Tennant, James McAvoy, Alan Cumming, and Katie Leung.

Season 3 of Outlander is expected to return to Starz this summer.

