Will Prince Harry Propose To Meghan Markle With Ring Made From Diana’s Tiara?

According to those in the know, Prince Harry is remodeling Princess Diana’s tiara into an engagement ring for Meghan Markle.

The Daily Star reports that Prince Harry wants to propose to Markle with a one-of-a-kind engagement ring made from Diana’s jeweled headband. The prince has already asked his father, Prince Charles, if he could use Diana’s tiara. Harry Collins, Crown Jeweler, is alleged to already be at work in creating this romantic masterpiece.

Diana’s Legacy To Be Passed On In Jewels

Prince William and Harry were very young when their mother died. They each chose a memento of Diana’s after her death.

“After Diana died, the boys both chose a keepsake from Kensington Palace when they moved to Charles’ rooms in St James’s Palace. “William picked his mum’s Cartier watch, and Harry picked her sapphire and diamond engagement ring. “But they had an agreement that whoever got engaged first would have Diana’s ring – and of course that was William and Kate.”

Indeed, Kate’s ring sparked a frenzy of sapphire and diamond engagement rings across the world.

Harry wants his future wife to also have a special engagement ring with ties to his mother, the late Princess Diana.

“Harry wants the same sentiment when he proposes to Meghan, so he is working with the jewelers to design something incredible.”

Will Emeralds Adorn Meghan Markle’s Ring Finger?

The tiara that Prince Harry is thought to have chosen is the art deco emerald and diamond piece. The set consists of a choker and tiara.

Meghan is said to have a love for emeralds.

“Diana’s jewelry collection was left in trust for the boys and Meghan apparently loves emeralds.”

Harry wishes to pass something of his mother’s onto his future wife and what better way to do that than with a jewelry piece of Diana’s? Express reports that Harry is “head-over-heels in love with the TV star and is planning the ultimate romantic gesture.”

“For Harry, like Wills before him, using his mother’s gems means the two loves of his life will forever be linked.”

Did Skippy’s Wedding Spark Marriage Plans?

Meghan accompanied Harry to his close friend, Tom “Skippy” Inskip’s wedding in Jamaica. There, they were openly affectionate and relaxed with each other in the company of Harry’s friends. They were even open to conversations about domestic life.

“Harry and Meg talked with the gang about marriage and babies.”

What do Harry’s friends think about the Suits actress?

“She was a total hit with all of Skippy and Harry’s pals and they cuddled affectionately when out of the camera’s eye.”

Prince Harry was so smitten with Meghan that he danced for her at their table.

“Harry even showed off his limbo techniques and Meghan was very impressed. They are totally relaxed in one another’s company. They goof about and play pranks. “If anything, Harry is the one who’s gone all fingers and thumbs. He’s seriously in love.”

When Will Harry Propose To Meghan Markle?

According to the Daily Star, we won’t have to wait too long for Prince Harry to pop the ring question to Markle. July 1 seems to be the date that Prince Harry is eyeing to propose to Meghan. July 1 also happens to be Diana’s birthday.

Princess Diana first wore the emerald art deco tiara set when she went on an Australian tour with Prince Charles in 1988. We are all hoping that the first time we see Meghan wear the something old and something new engagement ring will be on Diana’s birthday, a fitting beginning for a new princess.

[Featured Image by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images]