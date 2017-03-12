Justin Bieber Snaps At Selfie-Taking Female Fan: ‘You Make Me Sick’ [Video]

The self-imposed selfie ban of pop star Justin Bieber is still in effect, as one heartbroken fan learned over the weekend, according to TMZ.

Twenty-year-old Sabah Helal was reportedly rebuked by the “Company” vocalist, 23, after she attempted to lightly goad the performer into taking a snapshot with her hours before his Purpose World Tour set at the Etihad Stadium in Melbourne.

@JustinBieber snubs Melbourne fans, refusing to take photos in chance meeting outside Crown https://t.co/pzn3Rxuyy8 pic.twitter.com/RfKJPJq6rw — Herald Sun (@theheraldsun) March 11, 2017

In video of the interaction obtained by the entertainment publication, the selfie-seeking Sebah is seen holding a recording device over her head as Justin, temporarily off-screen, blasts her for temporarily interrupting his indulgence of a handheld snack item.

“Look at your respect level,” he utters to the awestruck fan, forcing her positive expression to change almost immediately.

“Look at you,” the singer then continues while entering his car and taking one final bite of his meal.

“You make me sick.”

Check out the Bieber fan selfie-shaming moment below.

While Justin’s reaction to a fan’s selfie inquiry might be seen as inappropriate, it does mirror the feelings Bieber himself expressed in an open 2016 picture-taking moratorium that the Canadian-born entertainer posted to his Instagram profile.

“If you see me out [and about],” he wrote, as Billboard transcribed last May, “know that I’m done taking pictures.”

“It has gotten to the point that people won’t even recognize me as a human. I feel like a zoo animal, and I wanna be able to keep my sanity. I realize [some] people will be disappointed, but I don’t [actually] owe anybody a picture.”

That message came just two months after Bieber, who was once incredibly sociable with his dedicated pack of “Beliebers,” effectively shut down all future meet-and-greets with them.

“I want to make people happy,” he relayed, as a separate Billboard post notes, “but not at my expense. The pressure of meeting people’s expectations of what I’m supposed to be is so much for me to handle. [I] never want to disappoint [anyone]. but I feel I would rather give you guys the show and my albums as promised.”

Insiders stated that the move to end the high-selling introductions came after a fan got a little too close to the singer during a specific meet-and-greet. Justin himself has never commented further on the matter.

Despite his reaction toward Helal over being asked for a selfie, Metro alleges that the fan approached the performer with nothing but complete respect and regard for his personal space.

“She reportedly asked him, ‘Hey Justin, can we have a photo,” the site claims, “to which he replied, ‘you’re invading my privacy, I don’t want a photo.”

The recording purportedly picks up after the first part of their conversation transpired, showing Sebah shooting an overhead shot of herself and Bieber, which caused his rude reply.

Speaking to the Herald Sun, Sebah’s mom, Houda Bennaoui, says the once-in-the-lifetime opportunity should’ve left her daughter on cloud nine but instead, she is now said to be devastated.

“My daughter was bawling her eyes out,” Ms. Bennaoui remarked. “She was dying to meet him and he humiliated her.”

Let's hug each other more A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Mar 9, 2017 at 7:33pm PST

Other Bieber fans who witnessed his selfie shutdown were just as incensed and vented about the moment on social media.

“[I] just met Justin [Bieber] and a girl shoved [a] phone in his face for a photo,” one fan tweeted.

“He said, ‘why are you all so disrespectful, you all make me sick.’ I’m so mad.”

Even worse, it appeared that Justin’s negative attitude carried over to his Etihad Stadium appearance that night.

“His hands were in his pockets for the first five songs,” Sebah’s mother relayed to the Herald Sun, “and it seemed like he didn’t want to be there.”

Combined with what occurred earlier that fateful day, Ms. Bennaoui says that her child walked away with a broken heart and a change of opinion about one of her favorite singers.

“After years of supporting him,” she concluded, “my daughter will never see him again in concert.”

Reps for Justin Bieber have not commented on the fan selfie incident. His next stop on the Purpose World Tour will see him taking on Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on March 13.

[Featured Image by Mike Windle/Getty Images]