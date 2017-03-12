Mama June: Then And Now Photos Reveal Staggering Weight Loss

Mama June Shannon’s dramatic weight loss has fans shocked at her staggering new look, and comparisons to her older, more obese self are driving home how shocking her weight loss, revealed on her new WEtv show Mama June: From Not To Hot, has been.

Fans of the former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo mom may remember her as an obese woman who, in addition to struggling with weight problems, dealt with a host of personal issues as well. Most of those involved her poor choice of men, from Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson (the father of her most famous daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson), who cheated on her, and convicted sex offender Mark McDaniel, to whom Mama June was briefly attached in 2014.

Mama June gets to work on her ‘revenge body’ and drops 60 pounds https://t.co/iMOrkdoveX pic.twitter.com/3OsTeRDEaf — The Sun (@TheSun) March 4, 2017

With Mama June: From Not To Hot, Shannon undergoes a total personal transformation, from weight loss surgery and follow-up surgeries to deal with the after-effects, to follow-up care with her nutritionist and trainer to keep the weight off, to personal therapy to help her break the bad habits that keep leading her to bad men.

Fans accuse Mama June Shannon of wearing fat suit and prosthetics to exaggerate weight loss: https://t.co/1toccVFqJc #MamaJune pic.twitter.com/dGQ6ZgD8UY — Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 26, 2017

Ever since From Not To Hot debuted, fans have noticed some things that appear a little “off” about the formerly obese star of Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. Specifically, some viewers seem to think that “Mama June” Shannon wore a fat suit, facial prosthetics, and perhaps both, in order to overstate just how dramatically she transformed.

As Independent Journal Review reported earlier this month, the first episode of the show was meant to showcase Mama June at her heaviest — her “pre-transformation” self, so to speak. However, observant viewers noticed something a little off about her face.

Besides the possibility of a facial prosthetic to artificially inflate Mama June’s face, other observers believe that there may have been a fat suit in play to exaggerate Shannon’s weight. As Us Weekly reported, Twitter users noticed not only irregularities in her face but also in her hair color. Others pointed out that she seemed to move stiffly in front of the cameras.

For her part, Shannon has insisted that she did not wear a fat suit. As Cosmopolitan reported, Shannon stopped by iHeartRadio’s The Domenick Nati Show on Friday to talk about the fat suit allegations.

“Definitely did not wear a fat suit. I was fat.”

Whether or not allegations that she wore a fat suit for Mama June: From Not To Hot are true, one thing is undeniable: June has lost a staggering amount of weight – if you go back to her days of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and compare them to now. Images from her new show reveal a slimmed-down, confident woman.

MAMA JUNE LOOKS SO GOOD. Y’all, I feel so proud and I had nothing to do with this???? pic.twitter.com/qisb2Gu4cl — Ky (@kyliemischel) March 12, 2017

It’s time we get to those behind-the-scenes secrets surrounding Mama June’s weight loss: https://t.co/p8pR1la63O pic.twitter.com/kJ2mtZvtto — E! News (@enews) March 11, 2017

So how did she do it? As Us Weekly reports, Shannon took off her weight through a combination of gastric sleeve surgery, followed by exercise with a personal trainer, and of course, changes in her diet.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs on WEtv Fridays at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WEtv]