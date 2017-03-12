‘SNL’: Alec Baldwin Mocks Trump On Aliens, Scarlett Johansson On Ivanka [VIDEO]

“Saturday Night Live” returned live last night, and also returned with its share of political satire. This week, Global News reports that Alec Baldwin appeared playing the role of Donald Trump once again, in a cold open where he acted as President Trump fighting aliens from the fictitious planet Zorblatt 9.

But that wasn’t the hardest hitting slam against the current Trump Administration on last night’s “Saturday Night Live.” Later in the show, Scarlett Johansson appeared playing the role of Ivanka Trump in a perfume ad for a perfume named “Complicit” reports the Washington Post.

Last night’s show also included references to the politically inspired day that occurred last week, “A Day Without a Woman” and later featured Kate McKinnon on the “Weekend Update” segment of “Saturday Night Live.” Kate appeared again as Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and appeared with “Saturday Night Live” alum Senator Franken, where the topic of Jeff Sessions confirmation hearings was discussed.

Kate McKinnon has played many political roles on “Saturday Night Live,” including the role of Hillary Clinton during the election season. She’s also played the role of Kellyanne Conway in previous “SNL” political satires.

But last night’s “SNL” began with a cold open featuring Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump. Global News reports the cold open began with Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump addressing the troops with the question, “Who here loves Trump?”

The sketch continued with Trump addressing the troops on the latest threat to national security, aliens.

“Now here’s the deal. We’re going to beat these aliens because we’ve got the best military, but we don’t win anymore. And the aliens are laughing at us. They’re killing us and they’re laughing at us.”

When asked by a soldier, “What should we do?” Baldwin answers.

“Here’s what we’re going to do. We are going to bring coal back, okay? We’re going to have so much coal, you’re going to say, ‘Where did all this coal come from? I never knew there could be so much coal.'”

The president is then reminded that aliens have “just vaporized the entire state of California” to which he replies, “So then I won the popular vote?”

The sketch also included a section where the president botches the Pledge of Allegiance. The whole sketch can be viewed right here.

But the hardest hits to current political figures would be to come. The one everybody is talking about today is the perfume ad, featuring Scarlett Johansson as Ivanka Trump, marketing a new scent called “Complicit.”

As the Washington Post notes, “The conceit is pretty clear.” The spoof ad sketch hits the woman closest to Donald Trump, noting she is complicit in everything that her father does, but is also known for “not doing something about it.”

The ad opens with the narrator voice, “She’s Ivanka. And a woman like her deserves a fragrance all her own. A scent made just for her. Because she’s beautiful. She’s powerful. She’s…Complicit.”

The ad spoof moves into a portrayal of Ivanka Trump, and how she doesn’t crave the spotlight. “But we see her. Oh, how we see her.” The satire shows the Ivanka Trump character looking into a mirror and seeing Alec Baldwin portraying Trump looking right back at her.

The ad spoof also pokes fun at Ivanka Trump’s performative feminism. Ivanka Trump has tried to be a spokesmodel for women, saying in her real life that she cares about women and is their champion. But the narrator on the ad spoof said this about that.

“A feminist. A champion. An advocate for women. But, like, how?”

The hits against Ivanka Trump did not stop there, as noted by the final line in the ad.

“Complicit: The fragrance for the woman who could stop all of this. But won’t.”

It was a sketch very similar to the one “Saturday Night Live had last week that spoofed Republicans who would not stand up to Donald Trump’s controversial conflicts of interests and alleged Russian connections. Watch the entire “Complicit” ad right here.

Later in the show, Kate McKinnon made an appearance as Attorney Jeff Sessions once again. This was for the “Weekend Update” segment of “Saturday Night Live.” Last week Kate played Sessions in a mock portrayal of Forrest Gump at a bus stop.

This week she was featured as an interviewee on “Weekend Update,” and appeared with “Saturday Night Live” alum Al Franken, who was played by current “Saturday Night Live” cast member Alex Moffat.

The exchange on “Weekend Update” involved the confirmation hearing testimony between the real Democrat Senator Al Franken and the real Jeff Sessions. In that actual confirmation hearing Senator Franken asked Jeff Sessions if he had ever had contact with the Russian ambassador.

The sketch begins with feigned formalities between the pair, but moves right into the hard hitting punch lines. There is a back and forth between Senator Franken and Sessions characters where Senator Franken character contradicts Sessions in a subtle suggestion that indicates he thinks he is lying reports the Huffington Post.

The Senator Franken character than takes out a Bible and quips he wants Sessions to swear on the Bible before answering any further questions, which will pertain to Russia. Sessions agrees, but pulls out a fake hand to do so. When he does, Kate McKinnon as Jeff Sessions says, “You did not specify my biological hand.” The Sessions character then completes the oath saying “Ala-baby” which is a term for “Alabama maybe.”

When asked why he denied meeting the Russian ambassador, the Sessions character responds.

“I was all distracted. I was trying to evade these dastardly accusations of being a racist, which I’m not. Where I live, racism is simply part of the landscape.”

The Senator Franken character then asks Sessions where he lives, to which the Sessions character responds, “The 1950’s.” The entire “Weekend Update” sketch can be seen right here and contains many other political jabs.

“Saturday Night Live” also included a nod to the activist movement this week “Day Without a Woman.” In that real life movement, women took the day off work to show their world, or their male counterparts, what a day without a woman would look like. Many women unable to take the day off work wore red to show solidarity with women.

In addition to the Sessions skit, the “Complicit” ad and Alec Baldwin playing Trump again, “SNL” writers also did a sketch about “A Day Without Women” where none of the women in the surroundings spoke. Two of the female cast members of “SNL” took the day off to march in the New York City protest last week. When they did, two “SNL” male writers wrote the “A Sketch For the Women” sketch for all women in the “SNL” ensemble.

