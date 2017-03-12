Is ‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Nick Viall Still In A Relationship With Final Pick?

Monday night fans will finally know who The Bachelor Nick Viall will be giving his final rose to. Viall’s journey has not been easy as he questioned himself and the women several times throughout the process. Nick had doubts he could find love again on the show. The Bachelor wrapped up filming in Finland back in November and with Nick’s thoughts throughout the process fans are wondering if he is still with his final pick.

If you follow Reality Steve, he provided fans with spoilers shortly after the final rose ceremony was filmed. Tomorrow nights season finale episode will feature Nick trying to decide who he loves more, Raven Gates or Vanessa Grimaldi. Who do you think would be better suited for Nick?

Reality Steve shared that in the end Nick decides it is Vanessa who he wants to propose to. According to Steve, Nick will propose to Vanessa and offer her his final rose. So now that they have in reality been engaged since November 18, are they still together?

Location seems like it may play a huge role for Nick and Vanessa to make their relationship work long term. Nick has made it pretty clear that he has zero desire to move to Canada. Viall may see a future with Vanessa, but it looks like she would have to be the one to leave home and relocate to where Nick is living.

Another issue that may present a problem is Nick’s decision to compete on Dancing With the Stars. Former Bachelor Sean Lowe shared his thoughts on this blog regarding joining Dancing With the Stars right after The Bachelor. While Sean does not criticize Nick for making the decision to join the cast, he did do the same a few years ago, he just says it creates hardship for a new relationship. The constant work and being unable to devote time to your new love is hard. Sean says the chance of making a relationship last during this time is slim.

Reality Steve also weighed in on Nick’s decision to join Dancing With the Stars. Steve says he cannot see Vanessa making a move to Hollywood to be with Nick during filming like Catherine did for Sean. Steve says he sees Vanessa making a few audience appearances during Nick’s time on the show, but definitely does not see her leaving her students to go out to California for the duration.

Steve also shared that while Nick and Vanessa are still together he is not hearing great things about their relationship. Many fans and Steve included do not think Nick and Vanessa will be able to make their relationship work for the long term.

There have been skeptics from the beginning that feel Nick has been on this journey for only fame and the opportunity in itself. Former Bachelor Chris Soules shared with Entertainment Tonight his thoughts on Nick as The Bachelor. Soules and Viall have become good friends, but that didn’t stop Chris from saying that he hopes Nick has good intentions. By saying that, Chris shared that he knows Nick wants to be famous. Soules said, “He loves being famous. He loves the spotlight, he really truly does. If he wouldn’t admit that, he’s lying.”

While it appears Nick and Vanessa are still currently engaged, fans wonder just how long they can make it work. Throughout the season Vanessa had no problem taking control and letting Nick know exactly what she was thinking and feeling. It created some turmoil during filming and no doubt will create more post Bachelor.

Be sure and tune in Monday night for the season finale of The Bachelor and the live After the Final Rose airing immediately following the finale. There is a reported historic announcement that will be made live. Fans are very curious what this could mean. Reality Steve shared he has the inside scoop and will share with fans Monday morning. Stay tuned for more updates and to find out more about new Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay. The Bachelor airs Monday night on ABC.

