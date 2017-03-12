‘Accel World VS. Sword Art Online’ Update For PS4, PS Vita: Alice And Eugeo DLCs

The Japanese and Western releases of Accel World VS. Sword Art Online is coming and Bandai Namco sweetens the deal with Alice Synthesis Thirty and Eugeo from the Alicization Arc to come as paid DLC.

Two of our favorite VRMMO-inspired anime are coming together in one explosive title this year. Entitled Accel World VS Sword Art Online: Millennium Twilight, this crossover anime video game by Bandai Namco was first announced in January of this year with an exciting trailer, Anime News Network reported.

Sword Art Online and Accel World have both been very successful even outside Japan that Bandai Namco made sure to make the title accessible to the western audience, as well. Accel World VS Sword Art Online will release to the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita on March 16 in Japan, and Summer 2017 in North America and Europe.

Accel World VS Sword Art Online will feature a Ground-Sky Active Change Battle system, which lets the player form a party of three characters comprised of both Sword Art Online and Accel World characters. What’s more interesting is that characters on your party can be switched freely in real-time.

DengekiOnline confirms the following SAO and Accel World characters that will become playable throughout the game:

Sword Art Online characters

Kirito (Kirigaya Kazuto)

Asuna (Yuuki Asuna)

Leafa (Kirigaya Suguha)

Silica (Ayano Keiko)

Lisbeth (Shinozaki Rika)

Sinon (Asada Shino)

Yuuki (Konno Yuuki)

Strea

Philia (Takemiya Kotone)

Argo

Klein (Tsuboi Ryoutarou)

Agil (Andrew Gilbert Mills)

Lux (Kashiwazaka Hiyori)

Seven (Nanairo Arshavin)

Rain (Karatachi Nijika)

Sumeragi (Sumeragi Ryouta)

Alicia Rue

Sakuya

Sachi – ALO version, limited edition special

Yuna – Limited edition special

Accel World characters

Black Lotus (Kuroyukihime)

Kuroyukihime Lotus – Accel Assault avatar

Kuroyukihime Lotus – Accel Assault avatar Silver Crow (Arita Haruyuki)

Lime Bell (Kurashima Chiyuri)

Chiyuri Bell – Accel Assault avatar

Chiyuri Bell – Accel Assault avatar Scarlet Rain (Kozuki Yuniko)

Ash Roller (Kusakabe Rin)

Cyan Pile (Mayuzumi Takumu)

Sky Raker (Kurasaki Fuuko)

Aqua Current (Himi Akira)

Metatron

Ardor Maiden (Shinomiya Utai)

Blood Leopard (Kakei Mihaya)

Yellow Radio

Blue Knight

Purple Thorn

Green Grandee

White Cosmos

Chrome Disaster

Black Vice

Nitride Uncia

Persona Vabel – New original character

And to add to this huge playable character list, Gematsureports straight from Dengeki Game Festival 2017 that two special Sword Art Online characters from the Alicization Arc will join the Accel World VS Sword Art Online lineup. Alice Synthesis Thirty (voiced by Ai Kayano) and Eugeo (voiced by Nobunaga Shimazaki) will make an appearance through the paid downloadable content (DLC) called “Castaway from a Different World.”

The Castaway from a Different World DLC for Accel World VS Sword Art Online is part of the DLC Season Pass reported by Siliconeraearlier this year. In addition to Alice and Eugeo, the first DLC that will come to Accel World VS Sword Art Online will also bring Fairy King Oberon and a new dungeon. Two other DLCs that will feature another playable character and swimsuit skins for Asuna, Leafa, and Sinon will also be released later this year.

If you’re playing other Sword Art Online games, you’ll be pleased to know that characters Alice and Eugeo are not coming exclusively to Accel World VS Sword Art Online. As confirmed at the Dengeki Game Festival, Alice and Eugeo are also arriving in Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization through The One Who Resists God DLC, which is the third paid DLC for the SAO title available for the PS4 and PS Vita.

Those at the iOS and Android, on the other hand, will see Alice and Eugeo in Sword Art Online: Code Register in a later update this month. Those playing Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag could scout for Alice and Eugeo in the Alicization chapter starting today.

Bandai Namco has yet to reveal an official Western release date for Accel World VS. Sword Art Online on the PS4 and PS Vita apart from the Summer 2017 press release.

