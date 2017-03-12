‘This Is Us’ Star Milo Ventimiglia Kleenex Is ‘Mandatory’ For The Season Finale

It’s been an emotional ride on This Is Us’ freshman year. While the show has enjoyed great reviews and strong ratings, fans have waiting all year to find out the truth behind Jack Pearson’s (Milo Ventimiglia) mysterious death. With the premiere right around the corner, Ventimiglia warned fans that it’s going to be a tear-jerker.

In an interview with the Huffington Post, the actor revealed how the finale is both emotional and stressful. Along with a good friend or puppy, Ventimiglia recommended that fans stock up on tissue.

“Get ready,” he stated. “Get yourself a watching buddy, get some food, which you probably won’t eat. I don’t know, maybe you want a warm blanket or a puppy. Kleenex, probably mandatory. And yeah, get ready, it’s going to be a little stressful.”

There’s no telling if the series will finally reveal how Jack died during the finale. Even if Jack’s fate is shown, Ventimiglia assured fans that his character isn’t going away any time soon. In fact, creator Dan Fogelman told Ventimiglia that Jack is sticking around even though he’s dead in present day.

The past few episodes have uncovered some major cracks in Jack’s marriage to Rebecca (Mandy Moore). On this week’s installment, Rebecca left town to go on the road with her band while Jack turned to alcohol to deal with his problems.

Ventimiglia explained how Jack loves his family and his wife and how they hold his life together. Jack starts to unravel once those two things start falling apart. While we’ve yet to see what becomes of Jack’s drinking, Ventimiglia believes it is a major issue that affects his entire family.

“It’s not that he’s a bad man when he’s drinking ― he’s not abusive, he’s not verbal ― he’s just not quite present,” he shared. “And I think when you really plug that into the cracks that are starting to form with Jack and Rebecca, that’s just going to make it worse.”

At the end of the penultimate episode, a drunk Jack got into his car and drove off to find Rebecca. The scene followed Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) confession that it was her fault Jack died and left fans wondering if Jack got into a car wreck.

For Moore, the scene sets up a devastating series of events in the finale. “We’re going to destroy America by the end of the season,” she stated. “As if they don’t have enough to be upset about at this point in time anyway. But they’re going to be upset for a completely different set of reasons.”

According to E! News, Ventimiglia hinted that Jack’s fate will be revealed in the This Is Us finale. The actor acknowledged the mystery surrounding his character and teased that fans might find some answers before the season is over.

In addition to Jack’s fate, TV Guide reports that Miguel is going to get some redemption before it’s all over. The character has been viewed as kind of a villain all season long, but Moore and Fogelman assured viewers that will change as the show progresses.

In fact, Fogelman revealed that Miguel is beginning a road to redemption and they are trying to get fans invested in his story. Fogelman eventually plans on getting fans to root for Miguel, though that make take a little longer than expected.

Whatever happens in the finale, Deadline reports that the ratings for the penultimate episode set a record. The episode attracted some 11.2 million fans, which is a record amount of total viewers for a series in network history.

The finale of This Is Us airs March 14 on NBC, check out a sneak peek below.

[Featured Image by NBC]