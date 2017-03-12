Simone Biles To Dance With A Guy For The First Time On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Simone Biles will dance with a guy for the first time, and it will happen live on Dancing with the Stars, according to the Daily Mail.

Simone Biles is the most decorated American gymnast, winning 19 Olympic and World Champion… https://t.co/wyI3e5I6pw pic.twitter.com/GXx2DrrfJs — oyin handmade (@oyinhandmade) March 11, 2017

Simone Biles, who has been announced as one of the 12 contestants competing for this year’s Dancing with the Stars title, revealed that her DWTS partner is Sasha Farber. Speaking to Fox News shortly after the announcement, Simone Biles revealed that it’ll be her first time dancing with a guy!

“I think just generally dancing in heels and dancing with a partner because I’ve never experienced that before. He’s the first guy I’ve danced with.”

Simone Biles may be only 19-years-old (she’s turning 20 on March 14), but she already holds five gymnastics medals, including four gold, from the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

The competition is on! Laurie Hernandez passes along her lucky #DWTS shoes to Simone Biles https://t.co/hikoWeJfx0 via @peoplestyle pic.twitter.com/t8W7NbYevD — People Magazine (@people) March 10, 2017

And Simone Biles will most likely win more medals in the upcoming Olympic Games, but only after she wins the Mirror Ball!

Simone Biles admitted that her preparations with partner Farber are “going good.” The Olympian champion, who boasts more than 5 million followers on Twitter, added that their personalities “go well” together, and most importantly, Farber is “very patient.”

Simone Biles, the homeschooled teen with five Olympic medals and huge ambitions, recently tweeted that she and her partner are still trying to figure out their team name for Dancing with the Stars 2017. In fact, Simone Biles asked for ideas from her fans to help them come up with the team name for the ABC competition!

"you said our team name is whaaaaaat"? ????

haha we need ideas. please help!! pic.twitter.com/fW60fWaGjp — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 1, 2017

Unlike Simone Biles, Farber is no stranger to competing for DWTS‘s Mirror Ball, as the Australian choreographer has previously placed fifth with partner Terra Jolé and eighth twice, with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Kim Fields.

Simone Biles is not the only Olympian medalist competing at the ABC competition this year, as figure skater Nancy Kerrigan, who has medals from two Olympic Games, will also be competing. Besides Simone Biles and Kerrigan, the list of competitors also includes NFL’s Rashad Jennings, former Professional Bull Riders competitor Bonner Bolton and catcher David Ross.

Simone Biles will be carried in Farber’s arms on the Dancing with the Stars stage on March 20, when the 24th season premieres on ABC. In fact, Biles is the smallest person ever to carry the American flag during Olympics 2016 Closing Ceremony.

Last summer, Simone Biles, nicknamed $imoney, joined 2012 London Olympics champion Gabby Douglas as the only African-American female U.S. gymnast winners of Olympic gymnastics. In fact, Simone Biles and Douglas led the U.S. Final Five last year and earned two more individual gold medals in floor exercise and vault.

Last year, the Associated Press named Simone Biles the Female Athlete of the Year after she was chosen to be America’s flag bearer during Olympics 2016 Closing Ceremony. In fact, Simone Biles’ participation at Rio Olympics last year allowed her to meet her long-time crush, Baywatch actor Zac Efron. Hopefully, Efron will come visit his fan at Dancing with the Stars this year.

Interestingly, many DWTS fans speculated last summer that Simone Biles could partner with Efron to participate at this year’s ABC competition. For a girl that weighs only 47 kg, you’d think that Simone Biles must be following a strict diet in addition to her exhausting gymnastic training routine. But the Rio Olympics champ recently revealed that her “guiltiest pleasure” is “a pizza and ice-cream party with friends while watching movies,” according to the Guardian.

The 19-year-old gymnast also added that food is the “greatest love” of her life, and revealed that her Olympic medals are her “most treasured possession.” Simone Biles also revealed that her “dream dinner party” would consist of G-Eazy, Beyoncé, Khloé Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr., and Justin Bieber.

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images]