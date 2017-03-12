Angelina Jolie Reportedly Moving On With A Hunky New Man After Brad Pitt Split

Angelina Jolie is allegedly already moving on after her dramatic split with Brad Pitt. In the midst of their heated divorce, the actress was spotted with a mystery man in Cambodia – only six months after their split.

Celebrity Dirty Laundry reports that Jolie was seen with the unknown man while promoting her new movie in Cambodia. The actress and the man were caught getting extra cozy as they snuck out of their hotel for a day of shopping. Even worse, sources revealed that Jolie introduced the guy to her six children, who were also in Cambodia at the time.

“Angelina was caught cozying up to [a] mystery hunk – as Brad’s kids ride along!” an insider revealed. “She was caught sharing an intimate moment with the new man in her life [while in Cambodia last month]. They sneaked out of her luxury hotel to shop. In a further blow to Brad, Angie has even introduced the handsome stranger to her six children.”

Given how Pitt and Jolie are locked in a heated custody battle, the source added that he isn’t going to react well to the news that she’s already moved on.

“Brad will hit the roof when he finds out about this!” a source shared. “He’s barely allowed to speak to his own children, then Angelina takes them halfway around the world, and now she’s letting some guy buy them trinkets?”

Radar Online has released photos of Jolie’s shopping excursion with the man. The two were spotted together on multiple occasions as they made their way to and from their hotel in Siem Reap, Cambodia. Jolie and the man appear happy in the photos, though the nature of their romance is still unknown.

An insider claims that Angelina Jolie wanted to keep her new fling a secret but she couldn’t help but smile when she was out with her man. She even allowed him to ride with her kids in a rickshaw through town. For his part, the mystery guy purchased over $250 worth of gold bracelets for Jolie and Pitt’s twins, Vivienne and Knox.

A jewelry store owner in the area says that Jolie and her new hunk entered his store to purchase the bracelets. The owner, Seng Nam, recognized Jolie from previous visits but did not know the identity of the man.

Jolie took her six children to Cambodia to promote her new movie, First They Killed My Father. Sources close to production revealed that the man was not with Jolie when she was filming the movie in Cambodia earlier last year. All six of Jolie’s children tagged online for the trip, including Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.

The identity of the man remains a mystery, though MStars News reports that he is actually a member of Jolie’s security team. This would explain why the man joined Jolie and the kids while they were shopping in Siem Reap. Of course, that doesn’t mean they aren’t romantically involved and it doesn’t explain why they were spotted cozying up with each other.

Jolie hasn’t commented on her alleged new romance. She and Pitt are still in the middle of their divorce and haven’t agreed to a custody plan. With their divorce drama heating up, the reports of Jolie’s new lover probably aren’t going to make anything easier.

That being said, it’s only a matter of time before both Jolie and Pitt find new relationships. After all, it’s been six months since Jolie filed for divorce and they both seem like they are starting to get over the breakup. In fact, Pitt has also been linked with several different women over the past few months.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]