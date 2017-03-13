Blac Chyna Shares Adorable Pool Moments With Dream, Rob Nowhere In Sight

Blac Chyna is one happy mama as she gets to spend quality time with her two adorable kids, King Cairo and Dream. The 28-year-old reality star has been very active on social media recently, sharing her aww-worthy moments with her children.

Blac Chyna Kicks Off Spring With Baby Dream Kardashian

On Sunday afternoon, Blac Chyna took to her Instagram account and shared some mother-daughter moments with little Dream as they hang out by the pool. Blac Chyna and her 3-month-old baby girl hit the pool at Amber Rose’s place where they spend the afternoon basking in the sun.

Blac Chyna posted a photo of herself cuddling her chubby baby girl, both looking radiant. The mother and daughter duo sported a matching striped blue and white swimsuits. Dream matched her spring look with a white hat while Blac Chyna accentuated her look with an oversized sunglasses. The proud mama captioned the said snap with “Dreammmmmmmmmm.”

Dreammmmmmmmmm ???? A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 12, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

The Rob & Chyna star also posted a photo of herself and her best friend, Amber Rose. The two flaunted their curves as they posed by the jacuzzi. The sizzling photo was captioned with “Sunday funday at Muva house.”

Blac Chyna evidently looks more fit in her latest picture. It can be recalled that she has been trying to lose weight after giving birth to Dream four months ago. The reality star shared her progress recently, revealing that she has lost over 40 pounds so far, from 192 down to 148.8. Blac Chyna also revealed that she plans to continue with her weight loss regime until she hits 130 pounds.

Sunday funday at Muva house A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 12, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

Blac Chyna Twinning With Son King Cairo At The Kids’ Choice Awards

Blac Chyna also spent time with her eldest child King Cairo as they attended the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday. The two walked the orange carpet together, flaunting their matching outfits – white shirt and light-washed pants.

Many were quick to notice a drastic change in Blac Chyna’s choice of outfit. The newly single mom, who is known for her revealing clothes, chose a more appropriate attire for the event. Fans commended the former exotic dancer for her wholesome style. One fan wrote, “I think I really love and appreciate how clean her style can be when she’s here for kids choice award. Because it’s totally appropriate and very cute!” Another one commented, “Best outfit I have ever seen on you!!! Stay classy!!! U look amazing mama!!!”

Cheese #KidsChoiceAwards A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 12, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

No Sign Of Rob Kardashian In Blac Chyna’s Little Family Moment

It remains unclear whether Rob Kardashian was present at any of those two occasions where Blac Chyna had her little family bonding. Despite rumors of the two “working on staying together and focusing on Dream Kardashian” and that the “drama has simmered,” the two were still not seen together in public.

Amidst all the never-ending controversy between him and his baby mama Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian seems to finally move on as he reportedly plans to purchase a luxurious mansion for himself.

On Friday, Rob was spotted eyeing a mansion which costs a whopping $6.9 million dollars, TMZ reports. The sole male Kardashian was seen walking out of the 7700 sq. ft. estate situated in Encino, Los Angeles. According to reports, the fancy mansion boasts 8 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, an enormous pool and hot tub. The property also has a 2600 sq. ft. guest home.

Rob Kardashian Needs OUT of Kylie's Crib, Checks Out Mansion of His Own (PHOTO + GALLERY) https://t.co/qlRDXfa92N pic.twitter.com/PhLLNOdkZj — Altamish ???? (@selenasfriendly) March 12, 2017

It can be recalled that Rob Kardashian has been renting out a mansion owned by his half-sister Kylie Jenner. The Arthur George owner used to live in the said house along with Blac Chyna and the kids. However, reports revealed that Rob Kardashian has been living there alone now over the last few weeks following their dramatic split.

Apparently, his decision to purchase the grand mansion in Encino has something to do with the fact that it’s just a short drive from Blac Chyna and Dream’s house. It remains unclear though whether Rob Kardashian already closed the deal or not. It can be recalled that Kris Jenner also bought her only son a $2.3 million mansion last year.

[Featured Image by Raoul Gatchalian/ AP Images]