2017 NCAA Tournament Leaked Bracket: Find Out If Fans Get Another Early Glimpse

Will there be a 2017 NCAA Tournament leaked bracket again this year, giving fans an early glimpse of the bracket before Selection Sunday is completed?

Last year, the CBS experiment of drawing the Selection Sunday program out to a total of two hours blew up when someone leaked the NCAA Tournament bracket to the internet. The leaked bracket quickly went viral online, and any doubt about whether it was real quickly disappeared when the selection program matched perfectly with what the leaked bracket shows.

NCAA tournament bracket leaked. Does this mean we need to encrypt it until it's time to announce it? https://t.co/DvCskIJSZy — Gemalto Security (@GemaltoSecurity) March 16, 2016

As the final conference tournaments wrap up on Sunday and Selection Sunday nears again, fans are hoping to find out if the 2017 NCAA Tournament bracket will leak again. While it’s not clear yet whether there will be another leaked bracket this year, there are already some major details spilling out about bubble teams and potential No. 1 seeds [and stay tuned here, if there is a 2017 NCAA Tournament bracket leaked it will be updated and added here].

So, what details about the 2017 NCAA Tournament have leaked so far? One of the major tournament spoilers may have come out on Saturday, when NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt dropped a major hint about which teams could wind up with the No. 1 seed.

It appears to be good news for Duke fans.