‘The Bachelor’ Finale Promises A Shocking First On ‘After The Final Rose’

The Bachelor: After the Final Rose special might be the most dramatic to date. Nick Viall is getting ready to hand out his final rose during next week’s Bachelor finale, and fans can expect a big surprise afterward.

Us Magazine reports that Viall experienced a lot of stress heading into the final pick. In a new promo trailer, the Bachelor star is clearly anxious choosing between Vanessa Grimaldi and Raven Gates. To make the situation more nerve-racking, Viall knows what it feels like to come in second place.

Viall has been a part of two separate Bachelorette seasons and finished as the runner-up both times. In 2014, Viall lost to Josh Murray during Andi Dorfman’s season. He came in second the following year when Kaitlyn Bristowe handed her final rose to Shawn Booth.

“I’ve been here before,” Viall says in the clip. “Both Andi and Kaitlyn broke my heart. My biggest fear is that will happen again.”

Viall continued: “I’m just, like, torn up inside. The worst feeling I’ve ever felt before. What if she says no?”

According to E! News, the teaser also revealed that there will be a huge twist during the After the Final Rose special. It isn’t clear what will happen between Viall and his final pick, but creator Mike Fleiss dished that it will be a first for The Bachelor franchise.

“Monday’s live season finale is going to be historic!! Believe me…” he posted on social media.

Limo Rides will forever be tense for me … showtime !! #thebachelor A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Mar 6, 2017 at 4:54pm PST

There’s no telling what might happen, but there are a number of possibilities. For starters, Viall and the final lady could get married during the special. Producers tried to do that with Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell last year, so a live wedding after the finale would certainly be a first.

There’s also a chance that Viall will get rejected. He’s already expressed concerns about pursuing a relationship with both of the finalists. Even if Viall looks past his doubts, there’s a possibly she might not agree to an engagement. That would be awfully heartbreaking for Viall, who has failed to find love three different times on reality TV.

E! News released the sneak peek for the finale, which strongly hints that things don’t go as planned for Viall. At one point in the clip, it looks like Viall puts the engagement ring back in his pocket. Does this mean Viall is doomed to be a runner-up for the rest of his life?

The Bachelor's Nick Viall on what really happened with Vanessa and Raven during their overnight dates: https://t.co/zbgOxbvPNx pic.twitter.com/nCEkBqH3oZ — Glamour (@glamourmag) March 12, 2017

An inside source told The Hollywood Gossip that Viall was scared out of his mind going into the finale. “Nick was scared to death,” the source stated. “He said if he left alone, he would be devastated.”

For someone who had a lot of doubts about his final rose, Viall certainly picked out a gorgeous engagement ring. In fact, the reality star reportedly dropped $93,000 on a diamond for his winner. The only question remaining is whether or not she’ll say “yes.”

As far as the runner-up is concerned, Viall didn’t let her know his decision until she professed her love for him. “He wanted to let her feel like she left nothing on the table,” a source said. “He told her his heart was with someone else. He tells the runner-up, ‘I’ve been so selfish.'”

This week on The Bachelor, fans watched as Viall sent Rachel Lindsay home. Lindsay is set to star in the new season of The Bachelorette. After the episode, Viall came face to face with his rejected suitors on the Women Tell All special.

Fans can watch the historic moment unfold when The Bachelor finale airs Monday night on ABC, check out a sneak peek below.

