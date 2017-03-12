Ian Somerhalder On Vampire Diaries Reboot ‘We Start Shooting Season 9 Next Week’

The CW series The Vampire Diaries came to an end on March 10, 2017, but it might have a reboot soon. Fans are eager to see their beloved Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley again in the supernatural series.

Ian Somerhalder, who played the character of Damon Salvatore for eight seasons, teased fans with hopes that they are shooting The Vampire Diaries Season 9 from next week. In his interview with Variety, the actor even said he took Damon’s ring as a memoir.

“We start shooting season 9 next week!”

However, these are just fake hopes and Somerhalder further added that he has no intention to return for the series ever again. Since The Vampire Diaries Season 8 finale episode aired, there are talks about its reboot. There might be a reboot but Ian definitely will not be part of it.

“In 10 years, I’m going to be living on a ranch in Wyoming and you’ll never hear from me again. I think it’s good to close this chapter and really let it be. There’s something beautiful about closure. People and things come into our lives and out of our lives and there’s so much beauty in what’s here and how it affects us.”

Even Julie Plec clearly stated in her interview with Deadline that there will not be any Damon Salvatore spinoff. The Vampire Diaries reboot or spinoff might come soon after Plec’s vacations but the 38-year-old actor does not wish to be a part of it.

“I do not have a spinoff in the works but yes I have spinoff ideas in my brain… I think Ian and Paul have said it best recently that no one is going to find them credible in about another six months as eternally youthful vampires. So, any spinoff ideas probably involving those two probably are pipe dreams… But certainly, I’m not purposely trying to tell people that there’s a Damon Salvatore spinoff coming because there is not.”

Ian Somerhalder has long been making his stand clear about The Vampire Diaries spinoff or reboot. In April 2016, TVD actor tweeted that the vampire series is going to end after Season 8 but later apologized for the wrong information and said that he is leaving after the season’s finale but the series will live on.

Plec said in her interview that the television show is clearly over but she has some ideas. She will be working on them once she is done with relaxing for a while. She stated that she is looking for some more ideas to angle a new story for the franchise and “it’s not out the question that I would explore other ways to keep the universe alive.”

Kevin Williamson added that Caroline, Klaus and Alaric can be starting angle to a new storyline but he is not sure yet. The Vampire Diaries reboot will certainly have to wait as The Originals Season 4 will be coming on March 17, 2017, and its ratings and reception will be shaping the future of the franchise.

Julie Plec further said that there might not be new characters in the lead of the reboot. Rather some old character or some spring-out storyline from the current ones will be used as the lead to a possible spinoff.

Plec also shed light on how difficult it was to rope in Nina Dobrev, who played the character of Elena Gilbert, on short notice. She said that Dobrev already had her commitments for worldwide promotion of her xXx: Return Of The Xander Cage and the actress had no time to be present at one place for long but luckily before the start of her film’s promotion in China, TVD team were able to collaborate Nina’s story in the season finale episode.

