Jinger Duggar Vuolo Wears Shorts, Duggar Family Fans Freak Out

Jinger Duggar Vuolo recently wore a pair of shorts out in public, and her fashion choice has some fans of the Duggar family celebrating.

Duggar girls almost exclusively wear skirts and dresses, so some fans were shocked when they discovered a photo of Jinger Duggar rocking a pair of shorts. The picture was taken by fan who ran into Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, on the Texas A&M International University campus in Laredo, Texas. Jinger’s conservative shorts caused quite a stir when the photo was later shared on Duggar family fanpages including the Free Jinger web forum and the Duggar Family News: Life is Not All Pickles and Hairspray Facebook page.

“Wow, this is amazing!! Maybe Jinger finally is ‘free,'” wrote one Free Jinger member.

“Looky! Jinger in shorts and she isn’t even swimming! It’s always nice to see a Duggar kid give the finger to their parents’ crazy restrictive rules,” the Pickles and Hairspray Facebook post read.

On the Free Jinger website, which is actually named after Jinger Duggar, forum members began debating about why the 23-year-old Counting On star has suddenly started wearing shorts after a lifetime of sharing “modern modest” skirts and dresses with her female siblings. Is it because Jinger has always wanted to wear shorts and was forbidden to do so by her strict parents, or is it because her husband told her that he wants her to wear shorts?

Jinger Duggar has not revealed her personal feelings about shorts, but her mother, Michelle Duggar, has made it clear that she thinks women shouldn’t wear them. In an old TLC blog post, Michelle shares her belief that she is defining herself “as a woman by choosing to wear dresses and skirts.” She also explains that her family’s modesty standards are inspired by passages in the Bible.

“Our interpretation was that from the neck down to the knee should be covered. By keeping those private areas covered, there’s not any ‘defrauding’ going on. My kids are taught the definition of defrauding as stirring up desires that cannot be righteously fulfilled. We don’t believe in defrauding others by the way we dress.”

Michelle Duggar strictly enforces her family’s dress code, which is evidenced by Joy-Anna Duggar’s workout attire. As CafeMom reports, Joy-Anna had to wear a skirt over her loose-fitting workout pants while lifting weights. According to Patheos, the Duggars also believe that shoulders should not be shown because “they may arouse men.” However, Jinger broke this rule during her honeymoon.

Jinger Duggar’s husband doesn’t share her mother’s views on skirts and dresses. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jeremy Vuolo addressed the topic of Christian fundamentalist fashion during one of his recent sermons. The preacher agrees with Michelle Duggar’s belief that women should dress modestly, but he sees nothing wrong with women wearing pants.

“It is not your liberty, women, to wear sensual, seductive clothing that is designed to draw the attention of your brothers,” Jeremy said during his sermon. “But it is your liberty as to whether you dress modestly with a modest pair of pants, or with a skirt, or with a T-shirt, or with a blouse.”

Jeremy Vuolo didn’t say anything about shorts, but clearly he is okay with them as long as they aren’t too revealing. He also threw a little shade at his wife’s parents by criticizing Christians who judge one another over trivial, worldly matters like food and fashion.

“The emphasis of the gospel is not food or clothes. Jesus does not save people to make them wear skirts.”

Jinger Duggar isn’t the first of Michelle’s daughters to be photographed wearing a pair of shorts. As the Hollywood Gossip reports, Jessa Duggar Seewald can be seen wearing a pair of men’s swim trunks in a July 4, 2015, Instagram photo. She was pregnant with Spurgeon at the time the picture was taken, and she was hanging out with her family at a pool.

Michelle Duggar encourages her unmarried daughters to wear modest swimsuits with skirts, sleeves, high necks, and spandex leggings that cover the knee. However, it seems as though Jessa Duggar decided to create her own version of modest swimwear after she got married.

