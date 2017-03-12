Miley Cyrus Wedding News: ‘Don’t Jump The Gun,’ Billy Ray Tells Fans

Despite rumors to the contrary, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth did not recently get married.

Billy Ray Cyrus took to Instagram this weekend to clarify that an earlier post was not meant as a hint that his daughter had wed Hemsworth, her fiancé. A day before, the Still the King star had posted an Instagram snap showing Miley in a lacy white top or dress. Apart from the photo itself, it was Billy Ray’s caption that had his daughter’s fans wondering if Miley and Liam had tied the knot.

“I’m so happy… you are happy @mileycyrus.”

Billy Ray’s post earned a slew of comments and rumors about the purported Miley Cyrus wedding spread like wildfire. Following the speculation frenzy, the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer re-posted the same photo of Miley with a different caption.

“Whoa! Don’t jump the gun. Been at work #StillTheKing. Glad to see so many love @MileyCyrus the same as I do. #happy”

In a statement sent to Us Weekly, Miley Cyrus’ manager confirmed that she had not, in fact, secretly married Liam Hemsworth. “[It was] just some great photos that happen to have been taken in a white dress,” her manager said.

While the whole thing shows just how much Miley and Liam’s fans are rooting for the two to stay together forever, Billy Ray has previously said that the “main thing” is that his daughter and her longtime partner are “so happy.”

“Miley and I, we always had this slogan — ‘If you ain’t happy, it ain’t working,'” the country singer/songwriter told E! News in an interview last year. “Just seeing these — I still call ’em kids — these two kids happy, that’s all that matters.”

Billy Ray also shared that he’s willing to perform any wedding duty his children would want — even officiating the ceremony itself.

“If any of my kids decide that they’re gonna have a wedding of any kind, whatever role they want me to play, I’ll be there, you know what I mean? They want me to be the butler — that’s fine. Whatever they choose. I might make a good preacher.”

Miley and Liam have yet to comment on this latest wedding speculation.

The couple first got together after meeting on the set of their 2010 film The Last Song. In 2012, it was reported that the former Hannah Montana star and the Hunger Games actor had gotten engaged. They split sometime in 2013, but reportedly remained friends despite the break-up.

Around this time, Miley Cyrus was fostering a more mature image of herself and was repeatedly the subject of controversy over her transformation from Disney darling to scandalous songbird. Her performance at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards left fans around the world shocked and horrified.

But Miley’s bad girl phase didn’t last long and by 2015, she and Liam had rekindled their romance. After it was confirmed that the two were back on, Miley took to wearing her Neil Lane engagement ring again, sparking rumors that the Liam Hemsworth-Miley Cyrus wedding was back on.

Since then, the on-again couple have been more upfront about their romance. Both are fixtures in each other’s social media accounts and in October 2016, they attended Variety’s 2016 Power of Women luncheon together.

According to Us Weekly, a source has confirmed that Miley and Liam had plans for an intimate beachside wedding in Australia last year but that they ended up having to cancel the whole thing. Still, the source said that Miley is “adamant” on having a “small, private ceremony” despite Liam wanting a “really big wedding.” “I’m sure they’ll have to compromise,” the informant said.

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/AP Images]