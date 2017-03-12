WWE Rumors: 3 Superstars Who Could Turn Heel After ‘WrestleMania 33’

WWE rumors about the WrestleMania 33 are gaining momentum as the event draws near. With some engaging matches lined up, a lot is expected to transpire at the event.

Fans are enthusiastic about some of the matches involving superstars such as Goldberg, Undertaker, Brock Lesnar and others. It is worth noting that every booking right up to the event will be seen in the context of the upcoming event.

WWE rumors suggest that the results of Wrestlemania 33 will have a great impact on the future of several stars. WWE is expected to shake things up after the event including heel turn for a few superstars.

Big E

The New Day is loved by the fans across the world, but even a die-hard New Day fan will agree that their time as a unit is nearing its end. In spite of the new gimmick, it is evident that their comic act is getting repetitive and dull.

Their storyline needs to evolve at some point to keep them relevant. They have achieved everything they could as a tag team, and only a meaningful feud or a heel turn can ensure that their talent is fully utilized.

It is rumored that Big E will turn heel after WrestleMania and completely destroy Woods and Kingston, drawing a lot of heat. After his earlier failure as a heel, it would be interesting to see how things pan out for him this time around.

Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns heel turn has been one of the talking points in the past few weeks. The storyline between the Undertaker and Roman Reigns seems to be a preview of things to come.

Undertaker was eliminated at the Royal Rumble by Reigns, and the former returned the favor on RAW. An official announcement of Roman Reigns vs. the Undertaker match is expected soon.

WWE rumors indicate that Reigns could defeat the Undertaker at WrestleMania and turn heel. Such an occurrence will surely draw a lot of anger and aid Reigns in turning heel, as reported by Inquisitr. The heel turn will largely depend on the Undertaker’s retirement plans.

On the other hand, contrary reports have also emerged that WWE edited the negative chants of “Roman sucks” from their YouTube video of the recent Undertaker encounter indicating the company is happy with the current storyline and may not tamper with it in the foreseeable future.

Dean Ambrose

Dean Ambrose has achieved everything he could as a babyface. He has won the Intercontinental Championship and has even held the WWE Championship for a brief period. But, there doesn’t seem to be a road ahead for him.

WWE needs to give him a new storyline to keep the fans intrigued. A change is expected to help his character stay relevant.

WWE rumors suggest that the company is planning a big change for him. He will lose to Baron Corbin at the WrestleMania 33 and in the process turn heel. It would be interesting to see how he will regain his earlier impeccable persona as a heel.

In a recent interview with SportsKeeda, Ambrose did not deny the possibility of a heel turn. He stated that there is a lot in his career that he wishes to do and fans will see a whole new chapter in the future.

Dean Ambrose did not rule out a Shield reunion too, he said ‘never say never.’ A shield reunion with both Ambrose and Reigns as heels could be dream come true for WWE fans.

Apart from these three superstars, rumors also suggest that Sasha Banks will turn heel during her match at WrestleMania 33. If that does not go down as expected, a heel turn for Sasha Banks will come after the upcoming event.

