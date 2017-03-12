GOT7’s Jackson Collapses, Loses Consciousness, And Is Rushed To The Hospital

GOT7’s Jackson frightened fans when he had a major health crisis and collapsed during a meet and greet. The health scare comes at a time in which GOT7 was preparing to make their highly awaited comeback with “Flight Log: Arrival“ and the MV “Never Ever” which are set to debut on March 13. When it comes to emotional and physical health, Kpop idols have been widely known to take on some serious battles. Many idols rarely have a day of rest. An entertainers’ days are filled with shooting music videos, photo shoots, and prepping for variety shows.

On March 11, GOT7 held an “Excursion with GOT7” meet and greet for their fans in an intimate setting. Jackson was noticed by fans to be eerily quiet during the event. It was reported that the GOT7 member eventually had to be excused from a portion of the event. It was alleged that the kpop idol returned to greet GOT7 fans at his own request. Just moments later, he collapsed on the table, according to Soompi.

The singer was immediately taken backstage where he reportedly began vomiting and was immediately rushed to the hospital. JYP Entertainment released an official statement after news of Jackson’s health scare spread across the internet, according to Soompi.

“Jackson’s health suddenly fell to a bad state at the GOT7 fan meeting held on March 11. Soon, we came to the conclusion that his health wouldn’t allow him to continue on with the event, so he had to be excused from the last event, which was the high-touch. Currently, he is resting and concentrating on getting his condition back up.”

Jackson’s health is being monitored closely.

The combination of super hectic schedules, lack of sleep, and high levels of stress has resulted in many Kpop idols being sent to the emergency room. It’s not unusual to hear of a Kpop star fainting in the midst of work due to exhaustion. On-set accidents are a pretty common occurrence as well.

YG Entertainment’s Seung Yoon Sent To Emergency Room

On January 25, a rep from YG Entertainment revealed Seung Yoon showed signs of high fever during filming for SBS’s Flower Crew. Yoon was immediately sent to the emergency room. Soon after, an insider close to the situation revealed Seung Yoon’s health improved very quickly.

“We’ve checked with the producers and it’s true that Seung Yoon was sent to the emergency room. He’s been showing signs of sickness since the day before yesterday. Ultimately, he followed the producers’ recommendations and went to the hospital in the morning. He’s currently in the process of leaving the hospital.”

EXO’s Lay Has Suffered Several Health Scares

Lay aka Zhang Yi Xing has also suffered several accidents and health scares in his career. While shooting the Chinese spin-off of the Infinite Challenge, Lay collapsed while filming. According to International Business Times, Lay’s medical condition came from a severe case of food poisoning.

The outlet pointed out that Lay, 24, was pale and was suffering from ill-health during the day. EXO’s Lay was rushed immediately to the hospital. Several media outlets reported that the EXO band member returned to the set after he was discharged from the medical care facility.

In October of 2016, the Kpop band was about to board their flight to Japan for a concert when the EXO member suddenly collapsed at the airport. An official statement was released by SM Entertainment saying the “Call Me Baby” singer passed out due to sleep deprivation.

“Lay temporarily fainted due to lack of sleep. Thankfully, the doctor said all he needs is a good rest. Lay will be heading to the dorm to rest.”

Last year, Lay injured his back while shooting a Chinese drama titled, Old Nine Gates. Lay was hospitalized after a motorcycle accident, according to the Korea Herald.

In 2015, Lay received treatment after aggravating a previous waist injury. Earlier that month, Lay injured his neck while filming a variety show, according to Koreaboo.

BTS Member Jungkoo Hospitalized For High Fever And Flu

In May of 2016, BTS member Jungkoo, whose real name is Jeon Jung Kook, was admitted to hospital due to high fever and flu.

During his illness, the idol missed out on the group’s promotions and activities for their special compilation album. Jungkook’s appearance at fan signings and other events were promptly canceled, according to AllKpop.

“Today, Jungkook went to the hospital because of a high fever and was given the diagnosis of the flu. Afterwards, the medical specialist suggested that his condition be monitored… We are asking for the fans’ understanding.”

