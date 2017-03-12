‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7 Finale Will Have Major Death, But No Cliffhanger

The Walking Dead Season 7 has been full of shock and betrayal for characters on the show as well as the fans. With all of this momentum going, that also means that it is going to keep on building until one final climax that will ultimately break a few hearts, but also give new life to others.

There has been a plethora of theories that have emerged on social media about Season 7 of The Walking Dead that ranges from Carl telling the story as on old man in the future, all the way up to Eugene’s ultimate betrayal and how he will influence the final curtain call for TWD.

But there are a few things in particular that The Walking Dead showrunner Scott Gimple has commented on that will clue fans in on the real direction of TWD and how it may just play out in Season 8 following the Season 7 finale, as reported by TV Line.

Fans of The Walking Dead need to realize one major point for how the show has progressed from the beginning and what answers still have not been answered about the zombie apocalypse, which includes the origin of the epidemic and how everyone got infected to start with.

But there have been more demanding storylines going on with The Walking Dead and that has really put those questions up on a shelf where people tend to forget about them. Especially now that the human threat has overpowered the zombie threat on The Walking Dead.

With all of the doom that has overpowered fans of The Walking Dead following the introduction of Negan on the AMC show, the implications of that character are all that are really on the table right now and that is the only path forward for answers.

Scott Gimple said that the Season 6 finale of The Walking Dead really gave the show its darkest moments, describing it as a “claustrophobic descent into darkness” that gave fans of TWD a morose tone moving forward with the show into Season 7.

“[The Walking Dead Season 6’s finale] was the noose tightening and things getting darker and darker,” Scott Gimple said. “This season’s finale has darkness and light, real horrific moments, betrayal, and real moments of beauty, redemption, love and friendship. It’s sort of the panoply of human and Walking Dead experience.”

That is very cryptic for what the Season 7 finale of The Walking Dead may be, given that there are so many different permutations that can play out to fit that bill on a show with so much depth like TWD. But it does clue fans into one thing that seems to be on everyone’s mind, which is the cliffhanger.

It appears as though what Scott Gimple is saying is that there will not be a cliffhanger, but rather a conclusive ending to Season 7 of The Walking Dead. But that does not mean that your favorite TWD characters will not die, but rather you will not have to wait until the season premiere of Season 8 of The Walking Dead to find out who they are.

“Well, there are losses,” Scott Gimple said. “As the stakes get higher and higher… things start to get more intense and heartbreaking, and yet everyone has to sort of band together and keep going.”

Get pumped for tomorrow night’s new episode of #TheWalkingDead by watching the Carol-filled preview: https://t.co/EPtTn3yoDw pic.twitter.com/dPIqXnup9l — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) March 12, 2017

Given that Carol has far overstayed her comic book character on AMC’s The Walking Dead, there is a better than good chance that she will die a hero this season. It seems as though they have been building her character up for a moment that will leave her a martyr of some sort, laying down her own life for the good of her people. That could mean saving The Kingdom or Alexandria, now that she has branched out with her affiliations.

