‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abigail’s Plan To Solve The Chad And Gabi Issue

Days Of Our Lives fans are disappointed that the writers keep bringing Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) into Chad DiMera’s (Billy Flynn) marriage storyline. Spoilers for next week reveal that Abigail (Marci Miller) will find Chad and Gabi in another compromising position. She is tired of it and plans to stop it once and for all. Her scheme will include Eli Grant (Lamon Archey), who just arrived in Salem and is part of the Horton family.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not read past this point if you don’t want to know what to expect on the long-running soap opera.

When Abigail fled Salem and Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) helped fake her death, Chad was heartbroken. He went through some difficult times, but managed to clean up his act. He had to be stable for his son, Thomas, or Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) was going to fight for custody of her grandchild. Eventually, he straightened up. Then, Chad and Gabi started getting close and had a few passionate kisses. Suddenly, Abigail returned and once Chad discovered his wife was alive, he was in a quandary.

Being the man that he is, Chad is trying to work on his marriage. “Chabby” fans were excited that they were working things out. For a while, Chad and Abigail seemed happy. However, Gabi keeps appearing and either ends up in a compromising position with Chad, or talks about her feelings for the married man. When they were locked in the cooler, they took off most of their clothing to use body heat to keep warm. However, they ended up kissing and Abigail found them passed out and half-dressed. Days Of Our Lives spoilers for next week reveal that Abby will once again find her husband and best friend in an awkward situation.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Chad and Gabi will find themselves in a room after a press conference. Changing clothes, he finds himself with Gabi and tries to rush getting dressed. Chad stumbles and Gabi helps him up, but Abigail walks in and they appear to be in an interesting position. It isn’t what it looks like, but that is always the case with them.

According to DOOL spoilers from Soap Opera Digest, Abigail will try to solve the issue. Valerie Grant‘s (Vanessa Williams) son, Eli, just came to Salem. He is the biological son of David, who died. Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) just found out that she has another grandchild and it sounds like Eli will be staying in town for a little while. Abigail will try to set up Eli and Gabi on a date. She appears to accept because a sneak peek photo in the magazine shows Gabi talking to Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso) while getting dolled up. As fans know, Dario has romantic feelings for Abigail, which makes this an even more complicated love triangle.

Although Abigail’s intentions are good, will the plan work? Is it as easy as giving Gabi someone else to drool over? Or does she have genuine feelings for Chad DiMera? Days Of Our Lives fans shouldn’t worry too much about “Chabby.” According to executive producer Ken Corday, Chad and Abigail are “end game.” However, expect them to have to work through a lot of hurdles before their relationship is solid. That will take a lot of work, determination, and of course, time.

What do you think of Abigail’s plan to distract her best friend? Will Eli and Gabi hit it off or are her feelings for Chad DiMera too strong? How can “Chabby” rebuild their marriage without Abigail losing her best friend? Keep watching Days Of Our Lives on NBC to find out.

[Featured Image by Chris Haston/NBC]