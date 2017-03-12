‘The Originals’ Season 4 Spoilers: Klaus Mikaelson’s Struggle, How He Endured

The Originals Season 4 premieres on The CW network in five days. What can fans expect from Klaus Mikaelson, portrayed by Joseph Morgan? Recently, executive producer Michael Narducci spoke about the character and his five years in Marcel’s (Charles Michael Davis) prison. What was going on in his mind, what will his struggle be when he is released, and how did Klaus manage to endure?

Spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up when The Vampire Diaries spinoff returns.

When Season 3 ended, Klaus Mikaelson had to go through Marcel’s “trial” and was punctured with the Tunde Blade. Freya (Riley Voelkel), Kol (Nathaniel Buzolic), Elijah (Daniel Gillies), and Claire (Claire Holt) were supposed to die. However, Freya whisked them off to a dreamscape, but their lives were tethered to Klaus’. While in the dreamscape, all they could do was wait for Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) to find a cure.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, spoilers for The Originals Season 4 premiere reveals that Hayley succeeds in finding the cure. In Episode 2, the Mikaleson siblings will try to free Klaus, even if it means facing Marcel. So, when Klaus is rescued, what can fans expect from his character?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Michael Narducci revealed that Cami (Leah Pipes) will be a big part of Klaus’ storyline. It was confirmed that the dead character is returning, but it won’t be a resurrection in the physical sense. The memory of her and what she told Klaus right before she died will have a tremendous impact on Joseph Morgan’s character.

Just because five years have passed doesn’t mean that things will get easier, either. Narducci is sure that Klaus was thinking about Cami during the trial and while Marcel was stabbing him. She was probably still on his mind when he was comatose and stuck in a tomb for five years. When he is free, Cami will still be in Klaus’ thoughts. He will still remember the words she said to him prior to dying. The executive producer explained that Cami had a “massive impact” on the show and characters, especially Klaus.

The Originals executive producer revealed that fans will find out about Klaus Mikaelson’s struggle, how he endured, and the state of his mind during his incarceration.

“[Klaus] felt every moment of that five years, in terms of the solitude and the pain and being ripped away, not only from his family, but his daughter. Coming out of that, he’s going to struggle a bit, and we will see some of that struggle. We’ll also get a sense of how he managed to endure and what was going on psychologically with him in his mind for all that time.”

In Season 4, Cami will still be an important character, even though she is dead. Narducci teased that The Originals will answer some questions, including about Cami.

“It gets into the question of once someone comes into your life and influences you in that kind of way, are they ever really separate from you or are they always a part of you?”

Davina also died in Season 3 of The Vampire Diaries spinoff. Fans were not happy and are hoping she will return. However, there has been no word on whether she will make an appearance. In May 2016, Danielle Campbell spoke to TV Line about the possibility of Davina returning to The Originals in Season 4. It would be fitting if she did since her death is what caused Marcel to go on his anti-Klaus crusade. However, the actress could not reveal anything and at that time, the story arcs were not written yet.

More recently, Campbell spoke to NKD magazine about Davina on The Originals. She still did not reveal if she is returning in Season 4 or not. However, she did speak positively about her role on the show. The actress explained that Davina leaving did justice for the character. She added that the storyline was strong and she was able to “grow up with my character.” Danielle explained what she meant and talked about the importance of Davina’s trust and leadership.

“Watching Davina be a coven leader was really awesome and empowering. Her power had always been so strong, but when she was finally trusted to lead her people, it showed how much she had grown up.”

What do you think is going to happen with Klaus Mikaelson in The Originals Season 4? How much of a presence will Cami have when the show returns on March 17? Will Danielle Campbell also reprise her role as Davina?

[Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]