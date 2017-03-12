iPhone 8 Vs. Galaxy S8: The Latest In The Apple And Samsung Smartphone War

The iPhone 8 and Galaxy S8 are the two most looked-forward to smartphones that will hit the market, and this past week, new information on both devices was revealed. BGR delved into the graphics chip of Apple’s next smartphone.

“Apple has long relied on graphics architecture from UK-based firm Imagination Technologies. So, when I.T. announced a brand-new chip tech aimed at improving graphical performance in smartphones, it’s safe to assume that the innovations are going to show up in the next iPhone.”

BGR adds that Imagination Technologies has updated its PowerVR Furnian architecture, which is likely to make its way into the iPhone 8. The new chip has a much larger computational density than previous ones. In the end, this will help gaming and graphics-heavy tasks.

There is some bad news for those hoping the next iPhone would have a curved display. Mac Rumors has the news.

“Apple is widely expected to launch an iPhone with a 5.8-inch edge-to-edge OLED display later this year, made possible by slimmer bezels and no Home button. And while some reports have claimed the screen will be curved, a growing number of sources expect the device to stick with a flat display,” informs columnist Joe Rossignol, adding that a reliable analyst anticipates that Apple will adopt a flat OLED display for their next iPhone.

Some of the commenters after the article don’t think this is a really bad thing.

“I hope they do stick with flat, curved has no advantage whatsoever. Why would I want to look at curved pictures or videos?” asks BSben.

Have you seen the curved screen of the Galaxy phones? It’s terrible. Wasted screen real estate and it looks distorted. It’s a gimmick, just like curved TVs. Serves no useful purpose no matter how you slice it,” says AbSoluTc.

Speaking of curved screens, Samsung certainly isn’t backing down from putting one on the Galaxy S8. Samsung had a curved display on the Galaxy S6 Edge, the Galaxy S7 Edge, and the recalled Galaxy Note 7. Now, it looks like the curved screen will make its return on both the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. Speaking of both upcoming phones, The Verge posted a picture of both smartphones next to each other.

The article notes that the regular S8 has a 5.7-inch display, but the S8 Plus has an impressive 6.2-inch one. Both versions of the Galaxy S8, which will be announced on March 29, are said to have Snapdragon 835 processors, Quad HD+ AMOLED screens (one of them won’t be 4K as originally rumored), 12 MP Dual Pixelcameras, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage (microSD expansion can add external memory), an IP68 rating for waterproofing, and wireless charging. Some sources have the Galaxy S8 Plus costing over $1000.

Samsung certainly has a lot to prove with the Galaxy S8. The phone really is a make-it or break-it phone for the Korean company, who could face consumer apathy due to the Note 7’s recall last year. According to Wired, the first recall happened due to there not being enough room between the heat-sealed protective pouch around the battery and its internals. The second recall happened because of sharp protrusions on batteries that led to damage.

Based on all the rumors and leaks, which smartphone are you most excited about – the iPhone 8 or the Samsung Galaxy S8? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Mark Lennihan/AP Images and Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images]