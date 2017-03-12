‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Cane’s Betrayal, Devon’s Regret, & More

The Young and the Restless spoilers for March 13 to 17 are here and they promise another week of tension, heartache, and deception.

Last week on The Young and the Restless, Cane’s (Daniel Goddard) Japan trip took some unexpected turns, Devon (Bryton James) made up his mind about Hilary (Mishael Morgan), and Scott (Daniel Hall) finally returned to Genoa City.

Spoilers for the coming week indicate that Lily (Christel Khalil) will become suspicious about Cane and Juliet (Laur Allen), Devon and Hilary’s divorce will hit a snag, and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will finally start to see Ravi (Abhi Sinha) in a new light.

Next week on Y&R… a business trip spins out of control. #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Mar 10, 2017 at 4:44pm PST

Monday, March 13

Lily begins to question what Cane has been up to when she learns that he has finished up all his meetings but has neglected to give her a call. She thought she could finally trust her husband, but now begins to think that he’s more concerned with something in Japan than with checking in on her and the children. Spoilers for the Monday episode of The Young and the Restless reveal that she will learn that Cane has been spending his time touring and drinking with Juliet.

Lily becomes increasingly concerned about Cane and she does have reason to worry. The Young and the Restless spoilers show that Cane will be gallivanting around Tokyo with his new tour guide and that he will have difficulty staying sober.

Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) does something that surprises Victoria (Amelia Heinle). It’s a risky gamble that could make them both very happy — or destroy their relationship.

Spoilers from SoapHub indicate that Devon is beginning to doubt his decision to move forward with the divorce when he receives a call from Michael (Christian LeBlanc). However, his sentimental thoughts about Hilary dissolve into thin air when he hears that his ex is making a pretty huge demand. What does Hilary want and will Devon give it to her?

Tuesday, March 14

Next up on The Young and the Restless, Ashley and Ravi go to the opera. There, Ravi steps up for Ashley, leading her to finally see the young man from a whole new perspective. Is this the start of an actual romance? Will Ashley and Ravi become the next big Young and the Restless couple?

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek at Next Week, March 13-17… Ashley's night at the opera causes her to see Ravi in a new light. https://t.co/MaU1E5fAU1 pic.twitter.com/yHsW13rBNd — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 11, 2017

Meanwhile, in Japan, Cane and Juliet are getting to know each other. Just how intimate are the two about to get? Soaps.com spoilers for the week reveal that Cane will awaken after a night of drinking without a clue as to what he and Juliet did.

Back at home, Lily deals with a stalker who takes photos of her through a window. Later, she will have to be rescued when the stalker follows her into a suite. Spoilers for this episode also show that Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) will be asking Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) for help.

Wednesday, March 15

The final The Young and the Restless episode for the week will have Jack (Peter Bergman) laying down some rules in his relationship with Gloria (Judith Chapman). Elsewhere, Jill talks to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) about Katherine’s (the late Jeanne Cooper) letter.

On yesterday’s #YR, Victor visits Chelsea to advise her about her relationship with Nick. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/IxIdli9Q4c pic.twitter.com/r3wgkqcfTI — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 11, 2017

Elizabeth Hendrickson to exit series?

There’s been some talk lately about Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) leaving Genoa City. As Daytime Confidential suggests, Hendrickson could be exiting the series now that her contract is almost up.

Chloe is far from being one of the most beloved characters on The Young and the Restless, and it may be safe to say that some fans will be happy to see her go. Neither the actress nor CBS has confirmed the rumors, but reports suggest that instead of being let go completely, Hendrickson may stay on in a recurring capacity.

The Young and the Restless will have a shortened run this week. It will be pre-empted on Thursday, March 16, and on Friday, March 17, by the CBS Sports coverage of NCAA’s March Madness.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and CBS All Access.

[Featured Image by Christian Alminana/AP Images]