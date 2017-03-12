NFL Free Agency Rumors: Cordarrelle Patterson, T.J. Lang, And Adrian Peterson

NFL free agency rumors continue to develop as teams began officially signing players on March 9. After the first wave of marquee free agents, who are some of the top players available?

Here are the latest NFL rumors surrounding the future teams of Cordarrelle Patterson, T.J. Lang, and Adrian Peterson.

Cordarelle Patterson

Two-time All-Pro returner Cordarelle Patterson is looking for a new home this offseason. The latest NFL rumors connect the former Minnesota Vikings’ first-rounder to the Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cordarelle Patterson visited the Chicago Bears on Saturday. Patterson’s visit with the Raiders won’t take place until Sunday, per NFLTradeRumors.co.

Otherwise, the same article shares that Patterson has expressed interest in playing running back in the NFL. Patterson has yet to make a substantial impact as a receiver. Patterson had a career-high in receptions last season. He finished 2016 with 52 catches, 453 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.

However, his kick returning adds value to an NFL roster. Patterson averaged 31.7 yards per return last season. He also has five return touchdowns over the past four seasons.

Still, Patterson said he wants to stay with the Vikings via social media. The 2013 No. 29 pick subliminally posted Snapchats saying he wanted to stay in Minnesota, per SB Nation. Patterson called out general manager Rick Spielman by asking what is he going to do to keep Patterson.

The Vikings declined Patterson’s fifth-year option which made him an unrestricted free agent. The 26-year-old has also met with the Redskins during this free agency period.

Adrian Peterson

Speaking of the Minnesota Vikings, former running back Adrian Peterson has been a constant in NFL free agency rumors since the team declined his option earlier this offseason.

Peterson is meeting with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, as shared by Pro Football Rumors. The 31-year-old back makes sense for the Seahawks as they employ his former offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.

Plus, Seattle had young runners Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise miss extensive time with injuries, so they appear to be in the running back market. It is rumored that the team has visits lined up with free agent backs Eddie Lacy, Jamaal Charles and Latavius Murray.

Murray won’t meet with the Seahawks until this Tuesday, according to a separate Pro Football Rumors post. Murray will also meet with the Jaguars on Monday.

As for Peterson, he has been connected to the New England Patriots, Raiders, and New York Giants this offseason. The three-time rushing champion ended last season on injured reserve after tearing his meniscus. In 2016, Peterson rushed for 72 yards on 37 carries in three games.

Thus far, only running back Danny Woodhead has signed a contract this free agency period. Therefore, Seattle and Peterson could establish the market value for free agent running backs.

T.J. Lang

The Seattle Seahawks are also is NFL free agency rumors for their interest in Green Bay Packers free agent guard T.J. Lang.

Lang, 29, visited the Seahawks on Saturday and he already visited the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons this week. Lang could make a decision on his future team, as soon as Sunday.

Per Pro Football Rumors, the Atlanta Falcons believe they are out of the race for the guard. Lang also had a visit scheduled with the Denver Broncos, but that did not work out as they signed Ronald Leary.

The Packers also had some interest in re-signing Lang. According to NFLTradeRumors.co, Lang will give the Packers updates on offers from other teams. He said that he will let Green Bay come close or match whatever offers he gets during free agency.

Either way, it is rumored that Lang would become Seattle’s highest-paid offensive lineman. He has been connected to a contract with a $10 million average annual salary. Lang finished as a No. 8 guard in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.

It should also be noted that Seattle signed guard Luke Joeckel earlier this free agency period. Regardless, their offensive line could use multiple upgrades including Lang.

Ultimately, T.J. Lang, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Adrian Peterson could all sign new deals very soon. Stay posted for ongoing NFL free agency rumors as teams are now free to sign free agents.

