‘Preacher’ Season 2 Teasers Include Photo Stills And A Confirmed Release Date

AMC officially announced the premiere date for season 2 of Preacher, confirming what fans of the new comic book adaptation have been hoping for, since the first season of Preacher concluded in summer 2016. It won’t be long before the blend of Christian holy rollers and creature features is again mixing it up in a new installment, but, while Preacher will debut its second season fairly shortly, fans won’t have to wait blindly. AMC is sharing photos from the sets of season 2, giving fans a glimpse of what’s to come when Preacher returns.

Preacher Photos And An Earlier Than Expected Premiere Date

While some might have been a mid summer premiere, Deadline reports that Preacher will debut season 2 on Monday, June 19 on AMC, leaving just three more months until that premiere.

The television series is adapted from the DC Vertigo comic books of the same name, though avid Preacher readers have already established that there are major differences in the stories told through the two mediums. For season 2, Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper) will be hitting the road, joined by his girlfriend Tulip (Ruth Negga) and and Irish vampire Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun), as he seeks out God, himself. The journey leads them through some of Hell’s hottest inventions and, if that’s not enough, the trio will also find themselves hiding from the Saint of Killers, who are also pursuing Jesse and his pals.

Preacher showrunner Sam Catlin has also shared that the Man in White, a.k.a. Herr Starr, will also return in season 2. Those familiar with season 1 of Preacher will remember that Starr is an important figure in the Grail, which is an organization responsible for protecting the continuing bloodline of Jesus Christ. Also, the Grail maintains a tight leash on the world’s governments.

Aditionally shared by AMC, a collection of photographs hints at a highway encounter that doesn’t end well for some police officers. The photos also indicate that the Preacher scene may not go much better for Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy.

Preacher Boss Sam Catlin Teases Season 2

It wasn’t long after the first season finale that Preacher co-creator and showrunner Sam Catlin mused on what was to come in the sophomore season of AMC’s newest hit comic book adaptation, reports Independent. Unlike The Walking Dead, adapting Preacher for television required some massive changes, so following along in the comics won’t be possible, but Catlin reveals enough to tease fans and to prove that a blow by blow comic book guide isn’t necessary.

For Preacher, killing God and blowing up the west Texas town of Annville is perfect for a season finale, but where does the show go from there? How can Preacher top itself? Catlin suggests doing just what Jesse Custer might do: turn to the bible for answers.

“In the first season we really wanted to establish Jesse’s relationship to God and lack thereof,” says the Preacher boss. “He is disillusioned and losing his congregation from the beginning. We needed to put Jesse’s journey into context, and his mission for next season.”

Now, as season 2 of Preacher opens, Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy are on a journey to find God, but what will happen, when they do find the almighty, is anyone’s guess. Quoting Jesse, Catlin says that meeting could go one of two ways.

“[If God] wants our helps, we’ll help him… but if he doesn’t, we’ll kick his a–.”

Also coming in the next installment of Preacher will be story arcs introducing serial killer Reaver Cleaver, as well as Jesse’s Cajun grandmother and her bodyguard Jody. Between the Grail, the Saint of Killers, a serial killer, and a reunion with family, it seems season 2 of Preacher is going to be one wild ride through Hell.

[Featured Image by AMC]