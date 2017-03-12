Watch Tottenham Hotspur Vs. Millwall F.C. Live Stream: FA Cup Quarterfinal Round

Tottenham Hotspur face the Cinderella team of the 2016/2017 English FA Cup when Spurs take on Millwall F.C. in a quarterfinal match that will live stream from White Hart Lane on Sunday — the final FA Cup match to be played at the venerable football ground in London’s North End, before Tottenham moves into its new stadium next season.

Millwall currently sit in sixth place, battling for a promotion playoff spot in the English League One, two divisions below Spurs. But the Lions have put together an eye-opening run in the FA Cup competition, blowing past three Premier League clubs to propel their way into the quarterfinal round — one of only two teams in the final eight to come from a lower division.

The other, Lincoln City of English football’s fifth tier — and who are not even a member of the English Football League — ended their extraordinary run suffering a 5-0 blowout at the hands of Arsenal on Saturday.

Millwall have already defeated last season’s Premier League champion Leicester City in the fifth round, as well as top flight sides Watford and Bournemouth in the previous two rounds. But Tottenham Hotspur, who are currently topped only by Chelsea on the Premier League table, present an entirely new and more formidable challenge.

Tottenham, however, have yet to face another Premier League side in the 2016/2017 FA Cup.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the FA Cup quarterfinal match pitting Millwall against Tottenham Hotspur, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time at White Hart Lane in London, England, on Sunday, March 12. In the United States, that start time will be 10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, 7 a.m. Pacific.

Watch a preview of the Spurs. vs. Lions showdown in the video below.

For Tottenham superstar Harry Kane, the match puts him against the club where he spent the second half of the 2011/2012 season after Spurs sent him there on a loan deal.

“We were in a relegation battle and it probably turned me into a man, really,” Kane said on Saturday. “It will be interesting to play them again. A lot has changed since I left, but I’m looking forward to Sunday.”

But for Millwall goalkeeper Jordan Archer, the match offers a chance to prove his merit to the club that released him in June of 2015 after the now-23-year-old spent the first four years of his career with the club. But Archer never saw game action for Spurs, spending almost his entire time there out on loan.

PREVIOUS TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR COVERAGE FROM THE INQUISITR:

Tottenham Hotspur: Three Potential January Forward Signings

Tottenham’s Harry Kane Bags 30th Goal: Shoots Down Newcastle And Doubters

Ryan Giggs, Not Jose Mourinho, Poised To Be Manchester United’s Next Manager

Tottenham Fans Are Blessed By Mauricio Pochettino’s Long Term Vision

Tottenham Hotspur Yid Army Now Illegal, Police Will Arrest Jews Using ‘Racist Chants’

Can Archer lead the Cinderella club Millwall F.C. side to its fourth surprise victory over a Premier League club in FA Cup competition on Sunday? Or will Tottenham Hotspur — the Premiership’s second-place team — see out FA Cup competition at White Hart Lane with a win, moving on to the venerable tournament’s semifinals at Wembley? To find out, watch a live stream of the Tottenham Hotspur Vs. Millwall F.C. FA Cup quarterfinal contest from 36,000-seat White Hart Lane in London, England, with streaming video provided by Fox Sports Go at this link, or by downloading the Fox Sports Go app to watch on tablet computers and smartphones. Fox Sports Go also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV and Roku set-top streaming devices, allowing fans to watch the Tottenham Hotspur Vs. Millwall F.C. FA Cup quarterfinal match stream live to their TV sets.

Fans without cable login credentials can watch the Tottenham Hotspur Vs. Millwall F.C. match legally and for free on Sling TV, by signing up for a seven-day free trial of the Sling “Blue” or “Orange” plans. Both include Fox Sports One, which carries the FA Cup quarterfinal match. The Sling TV plans can be accessed at this link.

In the United Kingdom, fans can watch a live stream as Tottenham Hotspur take on Millwall in the FA Cup quarterfinals using the BBC iPlayer, which can be found at this link. Note that the BBC iPlayer live stream will be available only to fans with IP addresses inside the United Kingdom.

[Featured Image by Clive Rose/Getty Images]