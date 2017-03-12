‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eli Meeting Hortons Interrupted By Unwelcome Guest

Days Of Our Lives fans have welcomed Lamon Archey as Eli Grant, Valerie’s (Vanessa Williams) son. Unknown to his mother, Eli knew that David was his biological father. However, she never revealed the truth and now David is dead. Last week, Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) found out the secret and embraced her grandson. Spoilers for next week reveal that when the Hortons officially welcome Eli into the family that an uninvited guest will come over.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming next on the NBC soap opera.

Julie and her husband, Doug (Bill Hayes), along with Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) plan a get together for Eli Grant. The goal is for him to be welcomed into the family. Not only is Eli relieved that he is being accepted, but wants to know more about his deceased father and the rest of his family. Lamon Archey explained what is going to happen in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest. The Hortons begin telling Eli a lot of stories and things that happened with David and the rest of the family over the years.

“It’s all stuff Eli wants to know, yet it’s overwhelming for him to hear. Eli’s sitting with all these people who he knows nothing about telling stories of past history. It’s a lot for him to take in.”

Despite it being overwhelming on Days Of Our Lives, spoilers reveal that the get together makes Eli Grant feel like an official Horton. The actor said that they welcome Eli into the family with open arms.

“It’s nothing but love. Everyone treats him like they’ve had a relationship with him their whole lives.”

However, DOOL spoilers state that an unwelcome guest will intrude. That individual is Eli’s mother, Valerie Grant. Lamon Archey said it appears that she just wants to be a support system for her son. Unfortunately, he has not forgiven her for lying to him his entire life. Right now, he wants nothing to do with her. Being outspoken, especially with his mother, Eli tells her that she was not invited. He adds that the get together was not for her, but for him.

Even though Eli is angry with his mother, David’s death and the lesson Julie learned will probably play into this storyline at some point. As fans recall, before David died, Julie mentioned that she needed to call her son. However, she didn’t and next thing you know, she was informed that he was dead. Life is short and anything can happen. It would be devastating if something happened to Valerie and Eli still didn’t want anything to do with her. He would be filled with regret for the rest of his life. Perhaps once Julie gets over her anger, she can convince Eli to repair his relationship with Valerie.

Other Days Of Our Lives spoilers for next week include Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) making a confession to Abigail (Marci Miller). Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will have a proposition for Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith). Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) tries to get Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) to move forward. Also, Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) will meet the son he had with Ava, who is not dead after all.

What do you think is going to happen with Eli and Valerie Grant on Days Of Our Lives? Will the two mend their relationship before it is too late? Could this be an opportunity for Julie to help someone else not make the same mistake she did?

[Featured Image by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for PGD Global]