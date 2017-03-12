‘Deadpool’ & Wolverine Bromance? Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Troll Each Other

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman – better known as Deadpool and Wolverine – appear to have a pretty adorable bromance going on as the two proceed to troll each other all over social media.

Per The Huffington Post, the harmless and fun natured trolling back and forth between the Deadpool actor and Wolverine actor gives off serious bromance vibes. Given the fact that Deadpool – played by Ryan Reynolds – is known for having a foul mouth and being hilariously witty, most fans aren’t surprised to learning of this brewing bromance between the two actors. In fact, Wolverine, played by Hugh Jackman, is frequently the target of Deadpool‘s jokes.

In one trailer teaser of the movie Deadpool, Ryan Reynold’s character can be seen slamming Wolverine. Because the video contains adult language, it can’t be displayed on this article. But, you can view the trailer teaser directly on YouTube. In the video, Reynold’s character appears to be saying a few words regarding Australia Day. Reynolds points out the only flaw with Australia is the fact that they provided the world with Wolverine.

For anyone who has actually seen the Deadpool film, you know Ryan Reynold’s character had several Wolverine themed jokes throughout the movie. One of the more notable being when Ryan had a picture of Hugh Jackman’s face taped to his own face when his love interest took off his mask in an attempt to see what his face looked like.

Anyone who takes a peak at Ryan Reynold’s Twitter profile will see that the Deadpool actor seems to be a little obsessed with Wolverine and Hugh Jackman. This only strengthening The Huffington Post speculation that the two have a bit of a bromance going on.

In one example of how to two troll each other on social media, Hugh Jackman shared a picture of himself on the social media platform while he was in Beijing promoting his latest – and more notably his last – movie as Wolverine, Logan.

In the photo on Twitter posted a few days ago, Jackman thanks Beijing for providing him with such a wonderful stay. The next day, almost 24-hours after Hugh originally posted the picture, Ryan Reynolds just couldn’t help but reply to it.

Pretty sure those are protesters. https://t.co/URNGDCg0cO — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 5, 2017

In the tweet above, the Deadpool actor comments on the fact that the people standing behind Hugh look more like they are protesting Wolverine than celebrating him.

Now, some celebrities could – and probably would – take the Deadpool sense of humor the wrong way. Over the nearly decade and a half that Jackman has had the pleasure of being Wolverine, he had embraced Ryan Reynold’s sense of humor instead of being offended by it. As such, Jackman responded to what Ryan had to say about his picture in Beijing.

Hugh’s positive and playful attitude toward Ryan Reynolds likely has something to do with the fact that the Deadpoll actor has been trolling him for a pretty long time. Only strengthening the fact that these two clearly have an adorable bromance going on.

In February, Jackman tweeted the following:

Awesome local artist murals popping up all over Australia! @20thcenturyfox @Logan AUSSIE AUSSIE AUSSIE pic.twitter.com/aGZqTu06lB — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) February 25, 2017

About seven hours later, the Deadpool actor responded with the following tweet:

I have one of these murals on the hood of my car. Best decision ever. https://t.co/wKwhiuCVRT — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 25, 2017

Now, it might seem like Reynolds is always the one to start the trolling. This, however, is not the case. Back in December of last year, it was Jackman that initiated the bromance trolling when Reynolds received the honor of a star within the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Hugh made a video with himself holding a mask of Ryan’s face as he urged everyone to pee on the Deadpool actor’s star.

Hugh Jackman also took to Twitter to troll Ryan Reynolds on his birthday last year as well.

Hey @VancityReynolds – got you something for your birthday I know you're really going to like. Cue the music! #iceicebaby pic.twitter.com/e08leYiBnl — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 26, 2016

In November of last year, Hugh even slammed someone else for sharing Wolverine themed art simply because Deadpool was also in the piece.

@MissAmerica1998 awesome artwork though feel it would be better if @VancityReynolds weren't (always) lurking in my shadow. https://t.co/bsEQda0oo8 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 29, 2016

As most probably won’t find it too surprising, Ryan Reynolds had a very Deadpool themed response:

I'm not lurking in your shadow. I'm caressing its soft, shadowy fur. https://t.co/vdzHKAfesS — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 29, 2016

Do you think there is a Deadpool and Wolverine bromance going on between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman?

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]