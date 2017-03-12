iPhone 8/iPhone Edition: 8 Features That Could Justify Its $1000+ Price

The iPhone 8, now rumored to be officially called the iPhone Edition, will not be an affordable device by any means. If speculations prove true, the iPhone 8/iPhone Edition would be Apple’s first flagship smartphone which would breach the $1000 barrier. With this in mind, a question needs to be asked – how could Apple legitimize the iPhone 8/iPhone Edition’s price?

Fortunately, a new video from noted Apple YouTuber EverythingApplePro has provided a concise outline of the features that the Cupertino-based tech giant could utilize in order to effectively justify the extremely high price of the upcoming flagship device. Here are eight of the most notable ones.

Wireless Charging

This feature has been rumored for the iPhone 8/iPhone Edition since the device’s predecessor, the iPhone 7, made its debut last year. Though recent rumors state that the device’s speculated long-range wireless charging capabilities might not debut in the upcoming smartphone anymore, Qi wireless charging technology, similar to those utilized by Samsung and LG in previous flagship devices, continues to be a compelling reason behind the iPhone 8/iPhone Edition’s high price.

All-Glass Design

The iPhone 8/iPhone Edition is rumored for a major redesign this year, according to a 9to5Mac report. Among the changes to the iPhone’s aging frame is the utilization of an all-glass design, something which has not been explored by Apple since the iPhone 4 and the iPhone 4S years ago. This new design is rumored to make the upcoming device far sleeker and more attractive than its current flagship, the iPhone 7.

OLED Display

Apple has stuck with conventional IPS LCD panels over the years, and it has allowed rivals such as the Samsung Galaxy S-series to overtake the quality of the Cupertino-based tech giant’s displays significantly. With the iPhone 8/iPhone Edition, Apple is rumored to fully embrace OLED technology, thereby allowing the pioneer smartphone maker to catch up to its most formidable competitors.

L-Shaped Battery

Battery life remains as one of the most important features of modern smartphones. While Apple’s iPhones have always been quite power efficient, rumors are high that the iPhone 8/iPhone Edition would, for the first time, utilize an L-shaped battery. This would allow the device to pack a larger battery pack, which would give the upcoming flagship far more endurance than its present iteration.

3D Touch Generation 2

One of Apple’s most iconic innovations in recent years is 3D Touch, a feature which has not been imitated by Apple’s rivals to this date. With the iPhone 8/iPhone Edition, Apple is speculated to debut 3D Touch Gen 2, which is far more efficient, effective and accurate than the technology’s current version.

10nm A11 Chip

Apple’s homegrown A-series chips have a pretty good reputation of being able to stand toe-to-toe with the best that the smartphone industry could offer. With this in mind, it is widely rumored that Apple’s mobile processor for the iPhone 8/iPhone Edition, the A11 chip, would be its most formidable yet. The exact power of the A11 processor remains unknown, but speculations are high that the chip would at least be as powerful as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC.

3D Selfie Camera

The iPhone 8/iPhone Edition is rumored to pack a revolutionary 3D Selfie Camera, which, apart from being able to take high-quality photos, will also be tied to one of the upcoming smartphone’s security capabilities. The iPhone 8/iPhone Edition’s 3D Selfie Camera is rumored to be used in conjunction with the device’s facial recognition software, which is set to debut in the upcoming device.

Intel XMM 7560 LTE Modem

iPhones have always been noted for their fast download and upload speeds even when utilizing mobile data. With the iPhone 8/iPhone Edition, Apple is rumored to feature the Intel XMM 7560 modem, which is capable of download speeds of up to 1Gbps through LTE. This would allow the iPhone 8/iPhone Edition to practically be future-proof, as the device would be able to achieve, at least in theory, cellular download speeds that are borderline 5G.

The iPhone 8/iPhone Edition is rumored for a September launch, which would follow the tech giant’s traditional release cycle for the flagship smartphone. Pricing for the iPhone 8/iPhone Edition is expected to start north of $1000.

[Featured Image by Spencer Platt/Getty Images]