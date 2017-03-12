‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7: Norman Reedus Says Storyline ‘Depresses’ Him

Warning: This article may contain The Walking Dead Season 7 spoilers.

A lot of fans have been unhappy with The Walking Dead Season 7, claiming that it’s been relentlessly depressing — even for a post-apocalyptic TV series about zombies. As it turns out, some Walking Dead cast members agree with the fans.

In a new interview with the Associated Press, Norman Reedus admitted that this season has been just as tough on him as it’s been on his character, Daryl Dixon.

“It’s not as hard to get into a sad mode in your head, or whatever,” he explained. “It’s harder to get back out of it. So I spent a lot of time just feeling this season. You know, feeling especially the first half. It just depresses you. Like, you take it home with you.”

Reedus made clear that he’s not the only cast member who found shooting Walking Dead Season 7 tedious.

“The first half was hard for a lot of the actors, because we weren’t together, and Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and I were crying the whole first half, basically. I said to Scott — Scott Gimple our showrunner — I said, ‘This really sucks for me right now.’ And he said, ‘It’s supposed to.'”

But is it? Should a TV show be this much of a grind for both the audience and the cast? For the first half of the season, the answer was apparently no. As Inquisitr previously reported, viewers left The Walking Dead Season 7 in droves following the brutal season premiere, which saw Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) meet especially gruesome ends. However, the ratings have been rebounding in recent weeks.

This may be because the cast and creators have promised that the second half of Season 7 will be more uplifting and hopeful than the first half. Case in point, the recent reunion between fan favorites Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride) after Daryl’s escape from the Sanctuary.

“It was nice to be reunited with Melissa again, with the Carol scene,” Reedus said. “That was great. I mean, I was just saying a second ago, even Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) was like, ‘Dude, yes! Finally you guys are back together!’ He’s a fan of the show as well, so it was a different pace for us.”

Morgan wasn’t the only one to get excited about Daryl’s reconnection with Carol in The Walking Dead Season 7. In another interview with the Sunday Express, Reedus admitted the scene made him break down.

“I cried like a baby, everyone cried… All I did this season was cry all of the time. I used to be so tough, what happened?”

And that’s not all. Reedus went on to confirm that Daryl has romantic feelings for Carol.

“There’s a definitely a spark of a relationship there,” he said. “I can’t tell you other stuff or if it’s going to happen or if it has already happened though.”

While Reedus remained coy about any potential hookups between Daryl and Carol, he spoke very highly of McBride.

“I definitely like doing scenes with her, and there’s a lot of Melissa in those scenes and there’s a lot of Norman in those scenes.”

The actor said that being separated from McBride and the others was hard on him, but he understood why the storyline demanded it.

“You had to separate those characters to tell a bigger story,” Reedus said. “And there’s a lot of stories that have to be told in the comic books, and there’s a lot of people.”

Do you agree with Norman Reedus that The Walking Dead Season 7 is depressing? Are you excited about a potential Daryl and Carol romance?

The Walking Dead Season 7 airs Sundays at 9.m. on AMC.