Pamela Anderson Pens Love Letter To Julian Assange, ‘I Think He’s Quite Sexy’

Romance rumors between Pamela Anderson and Julian Assange have been sparked once again after Anderson penned an open love letter to the WikiLeaks founder titled, “My Julian.” Anderson, 49, took to her website to express her feelings and thoughts on Julian Assange. The former Playboy pin-up gushed over Assange, 44, and said he encompasses “tremendous strength and stamina” even in his vulnerable situation.

“Julian Assange is the most intelligent, interesting, and informed man in existence. Yes –I think he’s quite sexy.”

Anderson then came to Assange’s defense and said that she is absolutely certain of his intentions. Anderson asserted that the 2010 rape allegations against Assange are simply not true. The model said the WikiLeaks founder ruffled a few “very powerful feathers-who will stop at nothing to discredit him… or worse.”

Pamela asserted that whenever the word “rape” is mentioned next to Assange’s name, this is an example of defamation. The former Baywatch actress said she is done watching the news as she has realized there is far too much propaganda to sift through.

“We are all innocent until proven guilty… And, there is no rape – it is a case of condom or not. It is ridiculous.”

Anderson ended the letter thanking her heroes at WikiLeaks and “… of course – I will always stand by My Julian… Love, Pamela.”

The Beginning Of Pamela Anderson And Julian Assange Dating Rumors

Rumors that Julian and Pamela were an item began with Anderson’s frequent visits to the Ecuadorean Embassy. So far, Pam has been spotted visiting Assange in London six times in the past five months. Anderson said she met Julian through fashion designer Vivienne Westwood. Anderson was snapped bringing him a vegan lunch in October.

In February, the 49-year-old actress did not deny rumors when asked on Loose Women if she was dating the whistleblower. In fact, Anderson said the rumors were flattering and said she has what it takes to be an effective “First Lady.”

“Since then I feel a genuine closeness to Julian. I have had more stimulating conversation with this man than all my ex-husbands and lovers combined… Our intentions were not to become romantic, but to join forces… The rumors are flattering. I think I might have what it takes to be an effective First Lady.”

In a February radio interview, Assange called Anderson “an attractive person with an attractive personality and whip-smart” but declined to confirm a romantic relationship, according to USA Today.

Anderson was first seen at Julian’s official residence in September of 2014, according to the Daily Mail. Their initial meeting was set up for Anderson to try to persuade Assange to support her new foundation — a foundation which supports women who are victims of sexual abuse.

Anderson recently declared that she wanted to be an advocate for men falsely accused of rape. Pamela has been very vocal about being the victim of sexual abuse as a child. However, she doesn’t feel that seeking justice for men who are falsely accused of rape undermines her previous work in supporting abused women and children’s charities, according to the Daily Mail.

In January, Pamela shared her thoughts on the Trump administration and her hopes for Julian and WikiLeaks. Anderson posted a photo of Assange and the Embassy Cat.

“Hopefully the Trump administration can see, after that election cycle, how important Wikileaks is -and a free press is, and will cancel Obama’s DOJ’s investigation.”

Julian is wanted for questioning in Sweden over a rape allegation that stems from 2010. Assange has vehemently denied all allegations that he raped the woman who is commonly referred to in legal reports as SW. Assange claims the accusations are politically motivated after WikiLeaks released concealed records on the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

Assange, who is Australian, has said he fears deportation to Sweden and the United States, where he could be charged for the publication of hundreds of thousands of secret U.S. diplomatic cables. According to the Wall Street Journal, Julian also believes if he is extradited to Sweden, he will then be extradited to the U.S., where he could face espionage charges due to leaking thousands of classified documents on the WikiLeaks website.

The WikiLeaks founder maintains that he has been robbed of his freedom for the last six years, according to The Guardian. The situation has also taken a toll on Assange’s physical well-being. Assange’s health deteriorated significantly since his confinement. He developed an arrhythmia, high blood pressure, chronic cough, and a Vitamin D deficiency, according to the Observer.

More recently, WikiLeaks has published thousands of documents pointing to the CIA’s involvement in the hacking of web servers, computers, smartphones, and televisions around the country.

