Kim Kardashian Weight Loss Secrets, Diet Revealed By Nutritionist

Kim Kardashian has arguably one of the most sought-after bodies of celebrities. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s nutritionist revealed Kim’s weight loss secrets and daily diet.

Have you ever wondered what Kim Kardashian eats in a day? The reality star shed a ton of weight after giving birth to her son, Saint, in December of 2015.

The mother-of-two frequently shares videos or photos of her working out, wearing a waist trainer, and stepping on the scale but her nutritionist shared her day-to-day diet with Elite Daily, which was the key to her weight loss success.

Kim Kardashian’s fans obsess over anything the reality star wears and her beauty regimens. Diet and tips for keeping in shape are no different.

The Kardashians have notoriously been associated with the Atkins diet in the past, but what does Kim actually eat in a day to keep her body in such good shape?

Kardashian’s personal nutritionist and vice president of education and nutrition at Atkins, Colette Heimowitz, revealed the weight loss secrets and diet tips behind the reality star’s enviable body.

“She gets the carbohydrate control mentality. She knows how to cheat when she doesn’t want to lose weight, she knows which things are best for her and which carbohydrates to choose, so she kind of knows what to do at this point.”

I’m so excited! I’m 30 lbs down today but 40 to go! I’m so focused. I will show u guys my workouts on my app & share my Atkins plan too! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2016

Colette shared that Kim first began dieting and exercising with her father, the late Robert Kardashian.

“Kim knows what to do right now. She’s been doing this a long time. She lost 60 pounds with the first pregnancy, 70 pounds with the next pregnancy, she did it in college with her dad.”

The Atkins diet and nutrition specialist claimed that “adequate protein” and “the highest fiber carbohydrates” along with some healthy fat is the key to the perfect nutritious meal.

Protein helps keep you satisfied and controls your hunger for longer.

“If you follow those three basic rules, you’ll cut back on sugar and carbohydrates, and you’ll be healthier in the long run. And that’s it!”

Kardashian’s main diet goals now are to maintain her fit, curvy figure and to stay healthy and energized throughout the day.

Before her pregnancy with her second child, Saint, Kim was open about her desire to shed the pounds as soon as she gave birth, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m about 15 pounds heavier…that’s what the nutritionist said—I just started seeing a nutritionist because I don’t understand why I—well I do [understand], because I eat really bad.”

Kardashian also attributes learning how to cook her own healthy meals was a key in her weight loss journey.

“We’ve just changed our lifestyles.”

Since it’s award season I will do my #TBT to the time Kourtney and I went to the Emmys. She was pregnant and I was about 15 to 20 pounds thinner. A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 15, 2015 at 8:56am PST

Would you try Kim Kardashian’s weight loss diet? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

