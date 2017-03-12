‘Wonder Woman’ Trailer Showcases Gal Gadot As A Powerful And Heroic Diana Prince

Wonder Woman is still three months away from its theatrical release and, while sources involved with the filming have had disparaging remarks about the upcoming live action film, fans are still hoping those naysayers are speaking out of turn. In fact, Wonder Woman anticipation may be higher than ever, as new teaser posters and a new video trailer drive up interest in the soon to be released DC Entertainment/Warner Bros. film. Even before those offerings enticed fans with their first glimpses of Diana Prince’s debut on the big screen, star Gal Gadot and her dreamy ambitions for giving young girls a strong role model has inspired fans worldwide. The actress may ultimately do more to drive up ticket sales than any promotional material Wonder Woman bosses can devise.

A New Wonder Woman Trailer Features Gal Gadot As The Iconic Diana Prince

Repost from @gal_gadot: Believe in Wonder ✨ Here it is, the new poster for #WonderWoman! A post shared by Wonder Woman (@wonderwomanfilm) on Mar 10, 2017 at 10:13am PST

Audiences at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards were among the first to see the new two minute and 30 second Wonder Woman trailer and, as Deadline reports, the latest look at the Gal Gadot fueled film goes a long way toward showing fans what to expect. It has been known that Wonder Woman will be part origin story, but the new trailer reveals a story that begins with a very young Diana Prince and shares her training and the struggle of her early years among the Amazonian women on Themyscira.

“I am Diana of Themyscira, daughter of Hippolyta. In the name of all that is good, your wrath upon this world is over,” Gadot said, while introducing the Wonder Woman trailer below:

While one of the elders tells Diana that she’s not destined to be the world’s savior, the young Ms. Prince defies that edict and strives to become the best warrior she can be, proving early on in the film that we are not defined by the opinions of others. Once Gal Gadot takes over the role, playing a fully matured Diana Prince, the character ultimately meets Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor and evolves further, fully becoming Wonder Woman.

The new Wonder Woman trailer shows Diana Prince’s softer side, aided by Gadot’s talent for comedic timing, as she attempts to adjust to life away from the island. She finds London displeasing and mismanages her sword, as she attempts to move through revolving doors and among people on the streets.

Gal excels as a warrior as well, jumping into the fray of battle in this Wonder Woman trailer with the ferocity of a suddenly uncaged beast. Brandishing her sword in one hand and her shield in the other, Wonder Woman takes the offensive without a moment’s hesitation.

Gal Gadot Reveals Why Wonder Woman Is The Perfect Hero For Our Times

Repost from @gal_gadot: Celebrate the real-life wonder women in your life this #InternationalWomensDay! Post a photo or story using the tag #MyWonderWoman and your photo might be shared here ???? #WonderWoman A post shared by Wonder Woman (@wonderwomanfilm) on Mar 8, 2017 at 11:23am PST

Wonder Woman has had a long history in comic books and on television in animated shows and the Lynda Carter live action series, but in her 78 year existence, this will be the first time Diana Prince will be brought to life on the big screen. Hindustan Times reports that Gal Gadot, the Wonder Woman star herself, feels the timing of this adaptation isn’t just coincidence. Gal suggests the time has never been more right for Diana Prince to step up and bring equality to the superhero boy’s club.

“First of all, she (Wonder Woman) doesn’t see that difference between any gender. It’s not even an issue,” explains Gadot. “She comes from this world where men and women are equal and it’s not a thing to be a man or to be a woman. She feels that she can do everything and she will go for it.”

Gal adds that her character is Diana Prince, a peacekeeper and a diplomat, before she unleashes her warrior and takes the fight to another level as Wonder Woman. Ms. Gadot says she feels Diana’s preference for peace is a beautiful aspect of the story and, for that reason in particular, she feels Wonder Woman is a great role model for all children and teens.

Wonder Woman will hit theaters on June 2.

[Featured Image by DC Entertainment/Warner Bros.]