Bernie Sanders Rallies Americans: ‘Despair Is Absolutely Not An Option’

At this critical point in American history under President Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders is rallying Americans and telling them not to give up and despair. He conceded that we are living in a scary time, which is all the more reason for Americans to stand firm together. He also added that Americans have lived through difficult times before, but it is up to everyone to fight.

“Understand that in moments of crisis, what has happened, time and time again, is that people have stood up and fought back. So despair is absolutely not an option.”

In moments of crisis, what has happened time and time again, is that people have stood up and fought back. That’s happening now. pic.twitter.com/PjjCk2XcRE — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 11, 2017

Bernie Sanders also reiterated his belief that President Trump is a pathological liar, and for this reason Americans need to “take a deep reflection about the history of this country,” as The Hill reported. Bernie made it clear that he believes Trump’s lies are not accidents or mere fibs, but true lies.

“These are very scary times for the people of the United States, and for the whole world. We have a president who is a pathological liar. Trump lies all of the time. He lies in order to undermine the foundations of American democracy.”

Bernie Sanders has been painfully honest regarding his feelings about President Trump and has spoken of how Trump is constantly attacking the media by claiming that the media do nothing but lie about him. Another point of contention with Bernie Sanders is the fact that President Trump has claimed that there were 5 million illegal voters that turned out for the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Sanders suggested that this claim was “delusional.” He also takes issue with Trump’s treatment of the judicial appointments of ex-President George W. Bush, who famously called one of these a “so-called judge” after President Trump’s travel ban was thwarted.

When President Trump addressed Congress for the first time 11 days ago, he spoke about the promotion of clean air and water, but this stands in stark contrast to the executive order he signed which eliminates federal controls which stop waterways and rivers from becoming polluted.

Bernie Sanders is clear on the point that Donald Trump is a hypocrite on this, noting that the president spoke about “protecting clean air and water” yet on the same day he put forward an order “that will increase pollution of air and water,” as The Guardian reported.

Because of what Bernie Sanders considers President Trump’s lies, he was asked what he thought the final goal was for Trump and what he hoped to gain by undermining democracy. It is Sanders’ view that Donald Trump is aiming to build a more authoritarian government which would give him more power than the Constitution currently allows for.

“What he wants is to end up as leader of a nation that has moved a significant degree towards authoritarianism; where the president of the United States has extraordinary powers, far more than our constitution has provided for.”

Many Americans are upset by the fact that Bernie Sanders was not the Democratic nominee for president in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, especially as he notched up 23 primary and caucus wins last year. Does Bernie Sanders feel that he would have become president if he had won the Democratic nomination? Sanders himself is not sure about this, but feels that it could have gone either way.

“The answer is: who knows? Possibly yes, possibly no.”

Bernie Sanders has a vision of Americans standing up together and fighting, but for any progress to be made, the Democratic Party will need to be revitalized and return to its roots, where it was once a party that stood up for the working class rather than the elite, as Sanders believes.

“Over the last 30 or 40 years the Democratic party has transformed itself from a party of the working class – of white workers, black workers, immigrant workers – to a party significantly controlled by a liberal elite which has moved very far away from the needs of working families in this country.”

Do you agree with Bernie Sanders and believe that if Americans fight against what is happening to the United States, the direction this country is going could be reversed?

[Featured Image by Carolyn Kaster/AP Images]